Trending topics:
NFL

Mike Macdonald confirms Sam Darnold will miss Seahawks weapon vs Rams

Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game but HC Mike Macdonald delivered bad news to Sam Darnold.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesSam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for round three against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Mike Macdonald just confirmed that Sam Darnold will miss one of the team’s key weapons in the NFC Championship Game.

According to Maura Dooley of Seattle Sports, Macdonald spoke with the outlet to confirm bad news on Zach Charbonnet. “The bummer is Charbs. He’s got a significant knee injury unfortunately. Breaks your heart. He’s going to need surgery. He’s going to have a long road back.” Charbonnet was injured during the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a developing story…

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Is Sam Darnold playing today for Seahawks vs 49ers in NFC Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?
NFL

Is Sam Darnold playing today for Seahawks vs 49ers in NFC Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Sam Darnold explains injury alarm ahead of Seahawks vs 49ers in 2026 playoffs
NFL

Sam Darnold explains injury alarm ahead of Seahawks vs 49ers in 2026 playoffs

Sam Darnold provides key update on injury status ahead of Seahawks vs 49ers 2026 playoff matchup
NFL

Sam Darnold provides key update on injury status ahead of Seahawks vs 49ers 2026 playoff matchup

NY Mets target 2-time All-Star, after signing Bo Bichette and amid efforts to land Cody Bellinger
MLB

NY Mets target 2-time All-Star, after signing Bo Bichette and amid efforts to land Cody Bellinger

Better Collective Logo