Mike Macdonald confirms Sam Darnold will miss Seahawks weapon vs Rams

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for round three against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Mike Macdonald just confirmed that Sam Darnold will miss one of the team’s key weapons in the NFC Championship Game.

According to Maura Dooley of Seattle Sports, Macdonald spoke with the outlet to confirm bad news on Zach Charbonnet. “The bummer is Charbs. He’s got a significant knee injury unfortunately. Breaks your heart. He’s going to need surgery. He’s going to have a long road back.” Charbonnet was injured during the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a developing story…