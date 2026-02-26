Raiders reportedly set final asking price for Maxx Crosby amid growing trade rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the spotlight right now. The AFC West franchise is reportedly receiving trade inquiries for Maxx Crosby, and the organization has now set what is believed to be its final asking price for the star pass rusher.

It is shaping up to be a busy offseason in Las Vegas. The team has hired Klint Kubiak as head coach, clarified its plans regarding the QB1 role, and must now address the growing speculation surrounding Crosby’s future.

According to reports, the Raiders prefer to keep Crosby. However, they have not completely shut the door on a potential trade, instead establishing a price that would require a significant return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Raiders set massive trade demand for Maxx Crosby

For weeks, the Raiders have maintained publicly that they intend to keep Crosby. He has even been linked to a recent Super Bowl-winning team, though no official offer has materialized.

Kubiak is said to value Crosby highly, but the new head coach also faces the challenge of building a deeper, more balanced roster. That reality may explain why the organization has defined a steep trade threshold.

Advertisement

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Raiders would demand two first-round picks plus a player in exchange for Crosby. That type of package mirrors blockbuster deals seen in recent seasons and would reflect Crosby’s elite value as one of the league’s premier defensive playmakers.

Advertisement

see also Raiders HC sends clear message to star RB Ashton Jeanty about his future

Still, setting a high asking price does not necessarily signal an intent to move him. Instead, it sends a clear message to interested teams: prying Crosby away from Las Vegas would require a franchise-altering offer.