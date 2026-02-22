Seahawks teammate of Sam Darnold shares hopeful statement to fans after his surgery

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks are savoring their status as Super Bowl champions, basking in the glory with ample time to ponder the upcoming season. Among the Seahawks roster, one player stands out for his proactive approach, Zach Charbonnet, who is already gearing up for the next challenge.

Their Super Bowl triumph came with a bittersweet footnote, as the Seahawks were aware that Charbonnet would require ACL surgery. The recovery timeline for the promising athlete hinges on how effectively his rehabilitation progresses. In light of this situation, Darnold’s teammate offered a heartfelt message regarding his procedure.

Zach Charbonnet shared a poignant Bible verse on Instagram: “And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you,” expressing a resolve to overcome his setback.

The injury occurred during the Seahawks’ NFC Divisional Round triumph over the San Francisco 49ers on January 17, 2026. Now, the Super Bowl champion faces a race against time to return stronger and reinforce his invaluable contributions to the Seahawks’ future endeavors, besides they already signed two players to future contracts, in order to fill the void.

Zach Charbonnet running back of the Seattle Seahawks.

Darnold’s teammate eyes recovery timeline

Charbonnet underwent surgery nearly five weeks after the injury, a common delay designed to allow swelling to reduce. This postponement, however, affects his potential return. With the typical 9–12 month window for ACL rehabilitation, Charbonnet is poised to miss a significant portion of the 2026 season.

Nevertheless, there is optimism for an earlier-than-expected return. Charbonnet’s presence could provide much-needed depth in the latter stages of the season, offering the Seahawks a vital option in their quest to defend their title, a scenario fans are eagerly anticipating.

Seahawks contemplate next moves

With Charbonnet’s surgery behind him and his potential return slated for October or November, the Seahawks face additional uncertainty concerning another key player’s future in the NFL.

Star running back Kenneth Walker III, who claimed the Super Bowl LX MVP honors, is set to enter free agency in March. If Walker depart while Charbonnet continues rehabilitation, the Seahawks will be left with a void at the starting position as they approach the 2026 Draft.

