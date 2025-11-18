Mike Macdonald sends clear message to Sam Darnold after 4-INT performance

The Seattle Seahawks couldn’t move past the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season. They lost 21-19 against their division rivals, losing the No. 1 spot they shared with the Rams, while watching Sam Darnold struggle against a suffocating defense.

The former No. 2 overall pick went 29 of 44 for 279 yards and zero touchdowns. In contrast, he was intercepted four times while posting a 45.5 passer rating. The Seahawks were still close to winning the game, but they are aware that they need to do better.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba confirmed he is a top wide receiver in the league, leading the team with 105 yards on nine receptions.

Mike Macdonald sends clear message to Sam Darnold

After the game was over, Mike Macdonald reacted to Darnold’s performance. The second-year coach made it clear that the team can’t afford those types of performances, and they will go through everything that went wrong to avoid it in the future.

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks

“We just can’t turn it over 4 times. Sam knows that,” he said. “The tricky part of that is you can’t say ‘turn the ball over.’ What kind of coaching is that? I think we need to go back and look at decision criteria’s. The input behind it and we will find solutions around. Take a dive into it and not the easy and lazy way out.”

The Seahawks will return to the field on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. It should be a good option for Seattle to get back to winning ways.