MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly interested in key player from the Colorado Rockies

The New York Yankees are gearing up for the upcoming MLB season with plans to bolster their roster while retaining key talents like Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and the anticipated return of Gerrit Cole. One potential addition could come from the Colorado Rockies.

According to MLB insider Ari Alexander, the Yankees have shown interest in outfielder Brenton Doyle. Despite the Rockies‘ struggles last season, Doyle was instrumental in preventing an even more disappointing finish for Colorado.

With Doyle in the Yankees’ orbit for the next season, fans are eager for the team to acquire a marquee player by 2026, especially with Cody Bellinger’s future with the Yankees still uncertain.

Nevertheless, the Yankees are reportedly approaching this offseason with caution regarding new signings, as they are hesitant to make significant financial commitments ahead of the next season, with their focus potentially linked to Bellinger’s return.

Fan reactions to Yankees’ potential interest on Doyle

While the Phillies re-signed Kyle Schwarber, the Dodgers added Edwin Diaz, and the Orioles made a splash by signing Pete Alonso, the Yankees are still in a holding pattern regarding Bellinger. The competition with the Dodgers for Bellinger’s signature adds further pressure on the Bronx Bombers.

Fans are expressing frustration with comments like, “Solid bat for a team that wants to compete for 3rd place instead of going for it,” and “Looks like Cashman is garbage shopping again,” highlighting their dissatisfaction.

Yankees’ reported offseason target list

Despite current challenges, the Yankees are reportedly exploring other market opportunities, including interest in Japanese players who have been posted by the MLB.

Potential targets for the New York Yankees:

Kyle Tucker

Cody Bellinger

Michael King

Munetaka Murakami

Kazuma Okamoto

Paul Goldschmidt

Brad Keller

