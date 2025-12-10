Cruz Azul vs Flamengo LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Derby of the Americas at FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025

Cruz Azul and Flamengo headline the Derby of the Americas at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar, as the Mexican titans and the Brazilian powerhouse look to extend their continental success onto the global stage. Cruz Azul arrive as the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners, eager to prove they belong among the world’s elite, even after falling to Tigres in the Liga MX playoffs.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo live in the USA on Fubo]

Flamengo, meanwhile, enter in exceptional form and full of confidence. The Brazilians earned their place in this tournament by defeating Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores final last month, and they recently added the Serie A title to cap a dominant stretch. With quality across the pitch and momentum on their side, they are considered one of the strongest contenders in the competition.

The stakes are clear: the winner advances to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in the FIFA Challenger Cup in just three days, and the team that prevails there would earn a spot against PSG in the Intercontinental Cup Final on December 17. With global prestige on the line, and a clash of Mexican resilience against Brazilian flair, this matchup promises intensity, drama, and a true showcase of the Americas’ best.