Cruz Azul vs Flamengo LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Derby of the Americas at FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025

Cruz Azul face Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action throughout the match.

By Emilio Abad

Jesús Orozco of Cruz Azul and Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Flamengo.
© Azael Rodriguez / Buda Mendes / Getty ImagesJesús Orozco of Cruz Azul and Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Flamengo.

Cruz Azul and Flamengo headline the Derby of the Americas at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar, as the Mexican titans and the Brazilian powerhouse look to extend their continental success onto the global stage. Cruz Azul arrive as the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners, eager to prove they belong among the world’s elite, even after falling to Tigres in the Liga MX playoffs.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo live in the USA on Fubo]

Flamengo, meanwhile, enter in exceptional form and full of confidence. The Brazilians earned their place in this tournament by defeating Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores final last month, and they recently added the Serie A title to cap a dominant stretch. With quality across the pitch and momentum on their side, they are considered one of the strongest contenders in the competition.

The stakes are clear: the winner advances to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in the FIFA Challenger Cup in just three days, and the team that prevails there would earn a spot against PSG in the Intercontinental Cup Final on December 17. With global prestige on the line, and a clash of Mexican resilience against Brazilian flair, this matchup promises intensity, drama, and a true showcase of the Americas’ best.

Today’s referees

  • Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Mahbod Beigi (SWE)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Andreas Soderkvist (SWE)
  • Fourth Official: Espen Eskas (NOR)
  • Reserve AR: Jan Engan (NOR)
  • VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)
  • AVAR: Jarred Gillett (ENG)

Start time and how to watch

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo will get underway at 12:00 PM ET (PT: 9:00 AM)

Watch this Derby of the Americas match between Cruz Azul and Flamengo live in the USA on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS.

Cruz Azul and Flamengo clash in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Welcome to our live blog of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup matchup!

Cruz Azul face Flamengo today with international prestige at stake and a path toward the final on the line. Flamengo arrive as recent champions of both the Copa Libertadores and Serie A, while Cruz Azul look to make a strong statement as the reigning Concacaf champions.

Stay with us for key information, fun facts, and minute-by-minute updates as Cruz Azul and Flamengo battle for a place in the next stage of the tournament!

