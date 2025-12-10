MLB Rumors: Phillies enter race for 3x All-Star, joining Red Sox amid uncertain Alex Bregman future

The Philadelphia Phillies are making their intentions clear heading into the 2026 MLB season. Determined to prove last season was a fluke, they are now reportedly entering the race for a three-time All-Star. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox may have to make a decision: either focus on reaching safe harbor with Alex Bregman or targeting other stars around the league. It seems the two can’t be done simultaneously.

Days into the Winter Meetings period in the MLB offseason, every team in the league is engaging in negotiations. The Red Sox are not the exception, as the franchise in The Hub is exploring almost every available option to strengthen its roster.

On that note, as Bregman has yet to make up his mind about his next step, Boston is on the trail of three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Ketel Marte. However, landing the Arizona Diamondbacks’ gem won’t be easy. For starters, the D-backs will ask for a hefty return. Secondly, there are several teams after the 32-year-old, including the Phillies.

“Ketel Marte market heating up: Red Sox, [Seattle] Mariners, [Toronto Blue] Jays, possibly Phillies and [Tampa Bay] Rays,” as reported by The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. “D-backs seeking big package understandably for superstar 2B.“

Ketel Marte after scoring a home run

Marte’s numbers in 2025

The Dominican star appeared in 126 games during the 2025 MLB campaign. Although the D-backs (80-82) fell short of the postseason, Marte capped off yet another strong season in Arizona.

Standing at the plate 480 times, Marte recorded 136 hits and scored 28 home runs. Moreover, the 32-year-old registered 87 runs, batted in another 72, and stole four bases on the season.

Marte is under contract

While the Diamondbacks are seemingly entertaining calls from other teams on Marte, Arizona has no obligation to deal one of its best players out of town. Instead, Marte is under contract for the long run in the Valley of the Sun.

Just last season, Marte agreed to a six-year contract extension with the D-backs. The $116.5 million deal—which includes $46M in deferred money—virtually locks up Marte for the rest of his career in The Copper State.

Under his current contract, Marte will be a D-back through the 2031 campaign. However, it could all change if the Red Sox, Phillies—or really any team in the league—knock on the Diamondbacks’ door with an offer they can’t refuse.

