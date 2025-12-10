Pete Alonso’s Orioles contract: How much will he make in Baltimore compared to previous NY Mets deal?

Trending topics:
Pete Alonso has made his decision regarding his next destination in Major League Baseball, choosing to sign with the Baltimore Orioles. This move raises the question: how does his financial arrangement in Baltimore compare to his previous deal with the New York Mets?

By Santiago Tovar

Pete Alonso in the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park.
In a surprising development, Pete Alonso has made headlines by signing with a new team for the upcoming season: the Baltimore Orioles. This unexpected move was announced by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on his X account. Passan stated, “First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year agreement,” referring to the former New York Mets player.

How much will Alonso earn in Baltimore compared to the NY Mets?

According to Passan, Alonso’s contract with Baltimore is valued at $150 million over five years. When compared to his previous contract with the Mets, where Alonso signed a two-year deal worth $54 million at $27 million annually, this new contract sees his annual earnings rise to $30 million per year.

Developing story…

