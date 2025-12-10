Pete Alonso’s Orioles contract: How much will he make in Baltimore compared to previous NY Mets deal?

In a surprising development, Pete Alonso has made headlines by signing with a new team for the upcoming season: the Baltimore Orioles. This unexpected move was announced by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on his X account. Passan stated, “First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year agreement,” referring to the former New York Mets player.

How much will Alonso earn in Baltimore compared to the NY Mets?

According to Passan, Alonso’s contract with Baltimore is valued at $150 million over five years. When compared to his previous contract with the Mets, where Alonso signed a two-year deal worth $54 million at $27 million annually, this new contract sees his annual earnings rise to $30 million per year.

Developing story…