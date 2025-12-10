The Kansas City Chiefs lost their last two games against the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans, leaving themselves in a very precarious position heading into the playoffs. For the first time since 2015, they won’t be able to win the AFC West.

Now, the only path for Patrick Mahomes and his teammates is to try to secure a wild card berth. In that race, they will need a lot of help from teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans, and the Indianapolis Colts.

With a 6-7 record, the Chiefs only have a 12% chance of making the playoffs, and a Week 15 loss against the Chargers could officially end any hope of competing for the Super Bowl.

Are the Chiefs eliminated from playoffs with a loss against Chargers?

Yes. The Chiefs are eliminated from the playoffs if they lose against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, as they would fall to a 6-8 record with no chance of catching the other teams involved in the race for wild card spots.

A loss would leave the Chargers with a 10-4 record, holding a four-game lead over the Chiefs with only three weeks left in the schedule. If that weren’t enough, it’s important to remember that Justin Herbert would also hold the tiebreaker.

The Chiefs could then only finish the season with a 9-8 record at best if they lose to the Chargers. That situation would eliminate them, because even if the Bills or the Jaguars lose all their remaining games, Buffalo and Jacksonville hold the tiebreaker over Kansas City. All three teams with eight losses, but Chiefs out due to tiebreakers.

In this case, the Chiefs’ last hope would be the Texans, but, a win by Houston on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals means game over for Patrick Mahomes, as the gap would be three games with three weeks remaining, and Houston controlling the tiebreaker between the two teams.