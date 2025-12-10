Are Real Madrid out of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League after loss to Manchester City?

Real Madrid lost 1-2 to Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in matchday 6 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, in a game where they initially took the lead but quickly saw City turn the match around. Madrid needed the victory, and with the loss, questions arise: are the Merengue now eliminated from the competition?

Real Madrid are not eliminated from the tournament. In fact, they remain among the top eight, sitting in 7th place with 12 points, helped by various other results. Manchester City occupy 4th place with 13 points. With two group stage matches still remaining, the final positions for the knockout rounds are yet to be decided, and Madrid are still on track to secure a spot in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid even started the match ahead with a goal from Rodrygo in the 28th minute, but Manchester City quickly responded, equalizing in the 35th minute through Nico O’Reilly. The City then took the lead in the 43rd minute with a penalty converted by Erling Haaland, marking his first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With two group stage matches remaining, Real Madrid still sits on the edge, closely followed by multiple teams vying for a top-eight spot. The Madrid teams control their own destiny for direct qualification and to avoid elimination from the competition.

Which teams can overtake Real Madrid?

This edition of the Champions League group stage is wide open, with no clear-cut outcomes. Real Madrid sits in 7th place but is tied on 12 points with Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool. More than 10 teams are just one victory or fewer away from catching up.

Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham are both on 11 points, with Dortmund drawing against Bodo Glimt today. Teams on 10 points include Newcastle, Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon, and Barcelona. Teams with 9 points—Marseille, Juventus, Galatasaray, Monaco, and Bayern Leverkusen—still have hopes of advancing. The standings are extremely tight, and any slip-up could be costly for the teams involved.

Real Madrid’s next match is at home against Monaco, a direct competitor, making it a decisive game. The final group stage match is against Benfica, another challenging opponent that could influence Madrid’s path to the knockout rounds.