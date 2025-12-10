Trending topics:
Champions League

Erling Haaland scores first goal at the Bernabeu after 3 matches: How long did it take Lionel Messi?

Manchester City star Erling Haaland scored his first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid, prompting comparisons: how long did it take Lionel Messi to score there?

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Lionel Messi during a Barcelona match.
© Aitor Alcalde / Jasper Juinen / Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City and Lionel Messi during a Barcelona match.

Manchester City is facing Real Madrid in matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League, where Pep Guardiola’s squad falls behind early but fights back with two goals to take the lead. One of those goals comes from Erling Haaland, marking his first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu and immediately sparking comparisons to how long it took Lionel Messi to score there.

Haaland’s goal comes in the 43rd minute, a penalty he earns himself after a foul by Antonio Rudiger. This is Haaland’s third appearance at the Bernabeu, including the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Champions League and the quarterfinals of the 2023-2024 edition against Real Madrid. His rapid impact in such a high-profile stadium draws plenty of attention.

Messi, by comparison, took four official matches to score his first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu. He makes his debut there on November 19, 2005, in a 3-0 Barcelona victory, but doesn’t net his first Clásico goal at the stadium until March 10, 2007, in a 3-3 draw.

Advertisement

Developing story…

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Messi wins MLS MVP again: How many times was Ronaldo named best league player of the year?
Soccer

Messi wins MLS MVP again: How many times was Ronaldo named best league player of the year?

Lionel Messi makes MLS history with another award after leading Inter Miami to Cup win
Soccer

Lionel Messi makes MLS history with another award after leading Inter Miami to Cup win

Djokovic predicts Ronaldo’s Portugal to win 2026 World Cup against surprising opponent, and it’s not Messi’s Argentina
Soccer

Djokovic predicts Ronaldo’s Portugal to win 2026 World Cup against surprising opponent, and it’s not Messi’s Argentina

Dolphins reportedly have favorite candidate to replace Mike McDaniel
NFL

Dolphins reportedly have favorite candidate to replace Mike McDaniel

Better Collective Logo