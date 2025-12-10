Erling Haaland scores first goal at the Bernabeu after 3 matches: How long did it take Lionel Messi?

Manchester City is facing Real Madrid in matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League, where Pep Guardiola’s squad falls behind early but fights back with two goals to take the lead. One of those goals comes from Erling Haaland, marking his first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu and immediately sparking comparisons to how long it took Lionel Messi to score there.

Haaland’s goal comes in the 43rd minute, a penalty he earns himself after a foul by Antonio Rudiger. This is Haaland’s third appearance at the Bernabeu, including the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Champions League and the quarterfinals of the 2023-2024 edition against Real Madrid. His rapid impact in such a high-profile stadium draws plenty of attention.

Messi, by comparison, took four official matches to score his first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu. He makes his debut there on November 19, 2005, in a 3-0 Barcelona victory, but doesn’t net his first Clásico goal at the stadium until March 10, 2007, in a 3-3 draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…