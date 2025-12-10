Trending topics:
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores Al Nassr’s first goal vs Wahda Abu Dhabi

Just minutes into the clash between Al Nassr and Wahda Abu Dhabi, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for his team.

By Matías Persuh

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC.

During the friendly match between Al Nassr and Wahda Abu Dhabi, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a precise strike that the opposing goalkeeper couldn’t stop.

Eleven minutes into the game, following a corner from the right, an interesting set play by Jorge Jesus’ team left CR7 virtually alone near the penalty spot, allowing him to strike the ball firmly and open the scoring in the match.

With this goal, the Portuguese forward continues to cement his status as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, adding another strike to his extensive career tally as a professional footballer.

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
