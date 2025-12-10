MLB Rumors: Amid Cody Bellinger sweepstakes, NY Yankees emerge as frontrunners for coveted World Series champion

Until Cody Bellinger is re-signed, the New York Yankees won’t be able to sleep soundly. However, life goes on in MLB and the organization in the Bronx knows better than to place all its eggs in one basket. Now, a report indicates the Yankees have taken the pole position in the race for 2022 World Series champion Kyle Tucker.

Signing former Chicago Cubs right fielder Tucker won’t be an easy task for GM Brian Cashman and the Yankees. Still, no one in New York expected landing one of MLB’s top free agents to be a walk in Central Park.

While talks with Bellinger remain ongoing, the Yankees are also expected to test the waters on Tucker. According to a new report, the Los Angeles Dodgers may have stepped back, leaving New York to square off with the Toronto Blue Jays in the race to sign him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Los Angeles is unlikely to offer Tucker a six or seven-year deal, according to a person briefed on the team’s plans,” as reported by The Athletic. “The club, however, would entertain a shorter three-to-four-year deal with a high annual average value“

Kyle Tucker with the Chicago Cubs

Advertisement

Dodgers may have just dug themselves their grave in race for Tucker

If Los Angeles is unwilling to hand Tucker—who is projected to sign a $427 million contract, per The Athletic—a long-term deal, it might as well be all she wrote for the Dodgers in their offseason pursuit for the 28-year-old free agent.

Advertisement

see also Cody Bellinger’s agent reveals NY Yankees face fierce free-agency competition to keep star outfielder

Tuckey may be willing to sign on shorter term, but the scales would have to be balanced out with an increased annual average value (AAV) and—most likely—the addition of opt-outs. Based on past experiences, the reigning back-to-back World Series champions aren’t fond of including such clauses on free-agent signings. Whether they are willing to make an exception for Tucker remains to be seen, but the former Cub shouldn’t hold his breath on that.

Advertisement

“There’s almost no way the Dodgers could land Tucker on a three or four-year deal unless they’re willing to give him around $50 million per season with opt-outs. That feels a bit unrealistic at the moment,” according to Sports Illlustrated’s Zach Pressnell.

Yankees may be forced to make a splash

While the Dodgers are coming off back-to-back World Series titles—the first repeat champions since the Yankees from 1998 to 2000—the Pinstripes have yet to reach those heights. With New York losing Devin Williams to the rival Mets and sitting a phone call away from potentially watching Cody Bellinger walk, the front office knows the fanbase is demanding action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That urgency could push the Yankees toward making the projected $427 million splash for Tucker, a move that would not only fill a critical need but also quiet the noise surrounding Yankee Stadium. As for the Blue Jays, they recently etched their signature on a $210 million contract with Dylan Cease, so the organization in The Six may now enter a penny-pinching stage in the MLB offseason.

Thus, New York could now be staring at the home stretch of the Tucker race. Maybe, just maybe, the Yankees have an ace up their sleeve—one that brings fans back to the days of the Evil Empire, even if it’s only for a moment.

Advertisement

SurveyWhere will Tucker sign? Where will Tucker sign? already voted 0 people