Philip Rivers’ net worth and career earnings: How much money does the Indianapolis Colts QB have?

Philip Rivers built a reputation on decisiveness and durability long before any discussion of wealth entered the picture. His years across the league, from San Diego to Indianapolis, shaped a career defined as much by consistency as by competitive fire.

What followed was a financial path that grew steadily with every season under center. Contracts, incentives and the rare longevity he enjoyed added layers to a portfolio that reflects both opportunity and endurance within the modern NFL landscape.

Yet the story isn’t just about numbers on a balance sheet. His net worth and career earnings trace a broader arc — one that includes family priorities, post-retirement choices and the quieter decisions that reveal how he approached life beyond the huddle.

What is Philip Rivers’ net worth?

Philip Rivers’ net worth sits at $100 million, according to Marca. This figure reflects both his long NFL career and the various earnings, bonuses and endorsements that came with being a top-tier quarterback.

Philip Rivers in 2020 (Source: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In addition to his wealth, the quarterback has been collecting a different kind of title. In 2025, he joined — and now tops — the list of the oldest QBs in the league, as well as the group of the oldest active players.

What is Philip Rivers’ salary with the Colts?

Now that Philip Rivers has returned to play for the Indianapolis Colts, not much is known about his current earnings, since he’s initially joining the practice squad. In 2020, he signed a one-year deal with the franchise worth $25 million, amount that was fully guaranteed, according to Spotrac.

Philip Rivers’ career earnings in the NFL

17 years as a franchise quarterback results in one of the most significant financial footprints in NFL history. Philip Rivers consistently ranked among the highest-paid players in the league throughout the 2010s, building a war chest that places him among the top career earners in the sport.

His total NFL career earnings through the 2020 season, his last full year, are reported to be over $242 million—specifically $243,944,322, according to detailed salary breakdowns from Spotrac and $242,150,000 as per Over The Cap.

This total was accumulated across his time with the Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts. Key to this colossal sum were the long-term contracts he secured, including a massive four-year, $84 million extension with the Chargers in 2015 and his final, $25 million, one-year pact with the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts

2020 | $25 Million

San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

2019 | $16 Million

2018 | $15 Million

2017 | $14 Million

2016 | $22 Million

2015 | $32 Million

2014 | $13.8 Million

2013 | $12 Million

2012 | $10.2 Million

2011 | $8.4 Million

2010 | $12.6 Million

2009 | $25.6 Million

2008 | $5.5 Million

2007 | $9.3 Million

2006 | $4.8 Million

2005 | $8.9 Million

2004 | $9 Million

Philip Rivers’ real estate holdings

One of the clearest glimpses into Philip Rivers’ financial approach came in 2020, when he purchased a home in Westfield, Indiana, for just under $1 million. The property was described as “modest” by pro-athlete standards.

After his time in the NFL, he moved quickly to list the home for $1.05 million, and interest surged almost immediately. With approximately 7,500 square feet, multiple fireplaces, a wet bar and a full projection theater room, the property blended practicality with touches of luxury.

That same year, he also prepared to part ways with the home that had defined his life during his Chargers tenure. The sprawling California property — six bedrooms and nearly 6,900 square feet — went on the market for $4.2 million.

It sat inside a gated community in the San Diego area and carried features that mirrored the lifestyle of a long-term franchise quarterback: a media room, sweeping ocean views, a pool and spa, an indoor basketball court and even access to a private 18-hole golf course.