Monroe Freeling’s profile: Age, arm length, career highlights and more of the Georgia offensive tackle

Monroe Freeling has steadily developed into one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects in the Bulldogs football pipeline. A former top recruit out of South Carolina, he transitioned from a rotational piece into Georgia’s starting left tackle.

He combines elite size with rare athletic traits, including long 34¾-inch arms and strong pass-protection metrics that have drawn attention from evaluators. His 2025 campaign helped solidify his reputation as one of the top pass blockers.

With the NFL Draft approaching, he has quickly risen up boards, with projections placing him among the top offensive tackles in his class. His mix of length, movement skills and upside has made him a name to watch.

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How old is Monroe Freeling?

Monroe Freeling is 21 years old. He was born on July 25, 2004. Despite being relatively young, he already has starting experience at a top-tier program, which significantly boosts his draft value.

How tall is Monroe Freeling?

Monroe Freeling is 6-foot-7 (2.01 m) and weighs around 315 pounds. His size immediately stands out, even among offensive linemen. That height, combined with his frame, makes him a prototype tackle prospect at the next level, especially for teams prioritizing length and pass protection ability.

Monroe Freeling #57 block against the Auburn Tigers in 2025 (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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What is Monroe Freeling’s arm length?

Monroe Freeling’s arm length is approximately 34–34.75 inches. That measurement is considered above average for offensive tackles and is a key reason why scouts are high on his potential.

Longer arms allow linemen to engage defenders earlier and maintain separation—critical traits for protecting quarterbacks against elite edge rushers.

What position does Monroe Freeling play?

Monroe Freeling plays offensive tackle, primarily as a left tackle. At Georgia Bulldogs football, he developed into a key piece of the offensive line, protecting the quarterback’s blind side.

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Monroe Freeling’s career with the Ohio State Buckeyes

Monroe Freeling has played for the Georgia Bulldogs since 2023, developing from a rotational player into a starting left tackle. He began his college career as a freshman, appearing in eight games while gaining experience behind a deep and talented offensive line.

Even in a limited role, he was part of a unit that performed at a high level in the SEC. In 2024, his role expanded significantly. He played in multiple games and eventually stepped into the starting lineup late in the season due to injuries, making key starts at left tackle.

Monroe Freeling at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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That stretch proved crucial for his development, as he gained real game experience against top competition. By 2025, he had fully taken over as Georgia’s starting left tackle.

That season marked his true breakout, as he anchored the offensive line and faced some of the best defensive talent in the country. His performance earned him Second-team All-SEC honors, confirming his rise as one of the top linemen in college football.

Monroe Freeling’s career highlights

Second-team All-SEC (2025): Freeling earned conference recognition after his first full season as a starter, standing out in one of the most competitive leagues in college football. This honor reflects his ability to perform consistently against elite defensive fronts.

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Full-time starting left tackle at Georgia (2025): Taking over the blindside protector role is a major responsibility, especially at a program like Georgia. Freeling handled that role throughout the season, proving he could compete at a high level week after week in the SEC.