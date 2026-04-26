Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley justifies picking Kadyn Proctor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins had two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, not many were happy when they took offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor with the 12th pick. Still, head coach Jeff Hafley justified the pick stating the player’s versatility as the key factor of the pick.

Hafley said, “We could see him getting some work at guard or tackle. We’ll all talk more about it and sort it out.” Now, Proctor played almost exclusively at left tackle during his last season with Alabama, but the Dolphins saw potential to move him across the line if needed.

It’s also stated that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik loves a good running game, and according to NBC Sports, Proctor could take the majority of his snaps at right guard due to his run-blocking prowess.

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The Dolphins have too many holes on their roster

Miami is going to have some rough years ahead. The fact is their roster is hugely depleted and lacks quality in both defense and offense. In fact, the only roster spot that is covered in an above-average way is the running game with De’Von Achane.

Kadyn Proctor (R) of Alabama poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L)

But even Achane needs help, and if Proctor manages to translate his run-blocking prowess into the NFL, Achane could thrive running through Proctor’s side of the line. Still, this roster has very low expectations as it’s arguably the worst roster in football right now.

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Who was the other player selected by the Dolphins in the first round?

With the 27th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dolphins drafted cornerback Chris Johnson, and that wasn’t well received either. Players like EDGE Keldrick Faulk, CB Colton Hood, or WR Denzel Boston were still on the board.

Johnson was mainly projected as a second-round pick. Hence, it’s a bit of a reach for the Dolphins to get him in the first round. Still, he has plenty of athleticism and ball skills. It just remains to be seen if he was worth the first-round pick.