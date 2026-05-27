NY Giants reportedly wipe Kayvon Thibodeaux’s slate clean after trade rumors

Entering a contract year, Kayvon Thibodeaux knows the stakes are high for his future with the New York Giants.

Much has been speculated around Kayvon Thibodeaux and his future with the New York Giants. However, head coach John Harbaugh said he’d give every player a chance to start over, and he’s kept his promise. According to a report, Thibodeaux has made his mark before the 2026 NFL season.

“Source said Thibodeaux has impressed the new staff this offseason and is valued significantly higher than what the rest of the league offered,” as reported by Jeremy Fowler.

Thibodeaux has struggled to establish himself as a starter on the Giants defense. Last year, rookie Abdul Carter took over, joining Brian Burns as one of the top pass-rushing options off the edge and relegating Thibodeaux to more of a complementary role.

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Giants have options to replace Thibodeaux

New York’s selection of Arvell Reese with its No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft only complicates things for Thibodeaux. Although the G-Men’s original plan is to utilize the talent out of Ohio State as a weakside, off-ball linebacker, Reese can still line up on the edge, and thus could drive Thibodeaux out of business.

Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Oregon alum has some ground to make up and not much time to do so. Starting the 2026 offseason on the right foot is paramount. So far, so good. At least that is what the buzz around Bergen County suggests.

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Thibodeaux’s contract

Thibodeaux’s four-year, rookie contract is up after the 2026 NFL campaign. The Giants have opted not to exercise his fifth-year option, meaning the former first-round selection is up for a prove it season. Everybody has a lot on the line during Harbaugh’s first year in East Rutherford, but perhaps none higher stakes than Thibodeaux.

The potential scenarios unfolding for Thibodeaux include being traded away before the trade deadline, walking as an unrestricted free agent in 2027, or being franchise-tagged by the Giants, which would then repeat the same cycle the following year.

Signing a long-term extension is also a possibility, albeit an unlikely one. New York is already committed to Burns’ contract and will have to extend Carter at some point in the coming years. Spending on another top-dollar deal like the one Thibodeaux may ask for might not be the soundest decision on Big Blue’s part.

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Thibodeaux can still change the narrative

Regardless, anything can happen. Although the writing may well be on the wall, Thibodeaux still controls his destiny. If he is capable of having a breakout season in 2026, he could put the Giants in an uncomfortable situation, from which he could emerge as the biggest winner. Based on his early impression on Harbaugh, he might be off to the best possible start.