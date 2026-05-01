Steelers not taking Broderick Jones’ fifth-year option after picking Max Iheanachor in 2026 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected offensive tackle Max Iheanachor in the 2026 NFL Draft. The reasoning behind the pick was simple, left tackle Broderick Jones is dealing with a gruesome neck injury. Hence, it was natural to pick a possible replacement.

However, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, a collateral decision was made, since the Steelers didn’t pick Broderick Jones’ fifth-year option. Jones has started 38 regular season games for the Steelers since being drafted in 2023. He’s allowed 20 sacks and 95 pressures in those games.

Fowler said that Iheanachor impressed the Steelers massively due to his power and agility. Hence, it seems like the new guy is ready to take the baton and become an immediate starter for the black-and-yellow.

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Iheanachor profiles well for the Steelers

Not only is Iheanachor a powerful and agile big man, he is also an incredible athlete. He has exceptional lateral quickness, explosive movement in zone schemes, and possesses very strong pass-protection mechanics.

21st pick Max Iheanachor of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Iheanachor could very well provide stability and quality to the position. This means that this 2026 NFL Draft could’ve been a blessing in disguise for the Steelers. They originally wanted to draft Makai Lemon, wide receiver from USC, but the Philadelphia Eagles leapfrogged them.

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The Steelers face unprecedented pressure

Mike Tomlin coached this team for 19 years, in which he never had a losing record. Hence, now that Mike Tomlin, is gone and Mike McCarthy is at the helm, the Steelers must get a good record and have a good season to prove the change wasn’t a mistake.

Mike McCarthy is an offense-oriented coach, while Tomlin focused on defense. The fact is that if they don’t get a winning record at least, the Steelers would face huge backlash.