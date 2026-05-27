49ers adjust Mac Jones’ contract to keep the veteran QB as Brock Purdy’s backup

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a revised contract with quarterback Mac Jones, locking him in for the 2026 season to maintain one of the league's most reliable quarterback tandems behind starter Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers have secured quarterback Mac Jones for at least one more season, reworking his contract to ensure he remains Brock Purdy’s premier backup for the 2026 campaign.

On Wednesday, the 49ers and Jones agreed to terms on a revised deal that adds a $300,000 roster bonus, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Jones is now set to earn $3.55 million in total compensation this year, with an additional $2.25 million available through performance-based incentives.

With this move, the Niners lock in critical continuity behind center. While trade rumors swirled earlier this offseason, San Francisco’s steep asking price kept interested suitors at bay, and ultimately Kyle Shanahan secured Mac Jones’ continuity as he wanted.

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Brock Purdy is No. 1, but Mac Jones is ready

While Brock Purdy remains the undisputed QB1 in San Francisco, Jones proved last season that he can keep the offense afloat at a moment’s notice. Filling in during Purdy’s battle with a turf toe injury, Jones stepped up to start eight of the 11 games he appeared in, guiding the team to a solid 5–3 record in relief.

Jones put together a highly efficient 2025 campaign, showcasing clear growth under Kyle Shanahan’s system:

Completion Percentage: 69.6% (a career high)

Passing Production: 2,151 yards

Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio: 13 TDs to 6 INTs

Passer Rating: 97.4

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The road ahead: Free agency in 2027

Once the 2026 season concludes, Jones is scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Multiple quarterback-needy teams monitored his status this spring, viewing the 27-year-old as a high-upside veteran capable of earning a second chance at a starting role.

While a desperate team could theoretically still approach the 49ers with a massive trade package before the deadline, all signs point to Jones staying put for 2026. By serving as elite insurance for a Super Bowl contender, Jones has a prime opportunity to further rebuild his stock before entering a lucrative free-agency market in 2027.