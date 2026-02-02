Most Super Bowl wins by team: Which franchises have the most championships?

The Super Bowl is one of those truly unique events, experienced once a year with unmatched intensity and enthusiasm. In recent times, great teams have had the privilege of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, while many others continue their relentless pursuit of this historic milestone.

In recent years, dynasties such as the Patriots and the Chiefs have gained a clear edge over their competitors. Likewise, in their own time, powerhouse franchises like the Steelers, Cowboys or the 49ers also defined an era and left an indelible mark on the league.

At Bolavip, we take a closer look at the most successful franchises throughout history, as well as those that continue to dream of joining this exclusive group for the very first time.

NFL teams with the most Super Bowl wins

New England Patriots, 6: XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII

Pittsburgh Steelers, 6: IX, X, XIII, XIV, XL, XLIII

Dallas Cowboys, 5: VI, XII, XXVII, XXVIII, XXX

San Francisco 49ers, 5: XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV, XXIX

New York Giants, 4: XXI, XXV, XLII, XLVI

Green Bay Packers, 4: I, II, XXXI, XLV

Kansas City Chiefs, 4: IV, LIV, LVII, LVIII

Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 3: XI, XV, XVIII

Denver Broncos, 3: XXXII, XXXIII, L

Washington Redskins, 3: XVII, XXII, XXVI

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2: XXXVII, LV

Philadelphia Eagles, 2: LII, LIX

St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, 2: XXXIV, LVI

Baltimore Ravens, 2: XXXV, XLVII

Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, 2: V, XLI

Miami Dolphins, 2: VII, VIII

New York Jets, 1: III

Seattle Seahawks, 1: XLVIII

New Orleans Saints, 1: XLIV

Chicago Bears, 1: XX

Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots celebrates.

Which team has the most Super Bowl wins?

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers stand as the most successful franchises of the Super Bowl era, each boasting a record six championship titles. Their sustained dominance across different decades has solidified their status as the gold standard of NFL excellence.

Which NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl?

The pursuit of a championship remains an uphill battle for twelve NFL franchises yet to secure a title, including the Bills, Vikings, Bengals, Panthers, Falcons, Cardinals, Chargers, and Titans.

Within this group of ringless teams, the frustration is even deeper for the Browns, Lions, Texans, and Jaguars, as they remain the only four teams that have never won or even appeared in a Super Bowl.

While some of these organizations have come agonizingly close in recent conference championships, they continue to strive for that elusive first Sunday in February.

