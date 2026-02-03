MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly take flyer on experienced former NY Mets, Phillies reliever

The Boston Red Sox are adding another veteran arm to their pitching staff, reportedly signing former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The deal includes an invitation to major league spring training in Fort Myers, Florida.

The 35-year-old spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A, working out of the bullpen while compiling a 4.58 ERA across 37 appearances for the Orioles and Brewers’ top farm teams.

According to Ari Alexander of 7News in Boston, Nittoli brings previous major league experience and could compete for a roster spot in Boston’s right-handed bullpen.

Nittoli’s career overview

Nittoli, originally a 25th-round pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2014, made his MLB debut in 2021. Over 15 career major league appearances from 2021-2024 with the Mets, A’s, Orioles, Phillies and Mariners, he posted a 2.41 ERA.

In 2023, he also represented Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, making three appearances. His last MLB action came in 2024, pitching 12 innings across two teams while allowing two runs.

Red Sox’s bullpen strategy

Boston has been focused on bolstering its right-handed bullpen depth this offseason. The team previously acquired Ryan Watson in a December trade and signed Devin Sweet, Osvaldo Berrios, Seth Martinez, and Tayron Guerrero to minor league deals with spring training invites.

Nittoli’s experience and veteran presence give the Red Sox a flexible option to compete for innings in the bullpen, particularly as they aim to navigate the long 162-game season with a deep pitching staff.

