Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly take flyer on experienced former NY Mets, Phillies reliever

The Boston Red Sox reportedly took a flyer on an experienced former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies reliever, adding a veteran arm with a strong MLB track record as they continue exploring bullpen depth options.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Vinny Nittoli #68 with the Mets pitches during the eighth inning against the Phillies.
© Dilip Vishwanat/Getty ImagesVinny Nittoli #68 with the Mets pitches during the eighth inning against the Phillies.

The Boston Red Sox are adding another veteran arm to their pitching staff, reportedly signing former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The deal includes an invitation to major league spring training in Fort Myers, Florida.

The 35-year-old spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A, working out of the bullpen while compiling a 4.58 ERA across 37 appearances for the Orioles and Brewers’ top farm teams.

According to Ari Alexander of 7News in Boston, Nittoli brings previous major league experience and could compete for a roster spot in Boston’s right-handed bullpen.

Advertisement

Nittoli’s career overview

Nittoli, originally a 25th-round pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2014, made his MLB debut in 2021. Over 15 career major league appearances from 2021-2024 with the Mets, A’s, Orioles, Phillies and Mariners, he posted a 2.41 ERA.

Advertisement

In 2023, he also represented Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, making three appearances. His last MLB action came in 2024, pitching 12 innings across two teams while allowing two runs.

NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone sends clear message to Anthony Volpe as shortstop competition intensifies

see also

NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone sends clear message to Anthony Volpe as shortstop competition intensifies

Red Sox’s bullpen strategy

Boston has been focused on bolstering its right-handed bullpen depth this offseason. The team previously acquired Ryan Watson in a December trade and signed Devin Sweet, Osvaldo Berrios, Seth Martinez, and Tayron Guerrero to minor league deals with spring training invites.

Advertisement

Survey

Where do you think this veteran right-hander will spend the 2026 season?

already voted 0 people

Nittoli’s experience and veteran presence give the Red Sox a flexible option to compete for innings in the bullpen, particularly as they aim to navigate the long 162-game season with a deep pitching staff.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Yankees Hall of Famer warns NY Mets about Lindor ahead of WBC
MLB

NY Yankees Hall of Famer warns NY Mets about Lindor ahead of WBC

NY Yankees warned about signing free agent targeted by NY Mets in 2026
MLB

NY Yankees warned about signing free agent targeted by NY Mets in 2026

NY Mets reportedly interested in a former Bo Bichette teammate, along with the NY Yankees
MLB

NY Mets reportedly interested in a former Bo Bichette teammate, along with the NY Yankees

Bulls and Celtics’ updated lineups after trade involving Nikola Vucevic and Anfernee Simons
NBA

Bulls and Celtics’ updated lineups after trade involving Nikola Vucevic and Anfernee Simons

Better Collective Logo