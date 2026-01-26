Every Super Bowl winner ever in NFL history: Full list of scores, champions, and MVPs year by year

Throughout its history, the NFL has delivered countless memorable moments, many of them tied directly to the championship stage. Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy is a privilege reserved for the few, and year after year, the desire to be crowned Super Bowl champions is renewed.
In a fast-paced sport where seasons can feel long, the intensity and emotion of each week make time fly by. From opening kickoff to the final whistle, the game delivers constant drama, unforgettable moments, and MVP-caliber performances. Now, all eyes turn to the horizon as the 60th championship edition draws closer.
At Bolavip, we will take an in-depth look at each of the championship winners year by year, a list that features a wide range of protagonists, lopsided and tightly contested scores, and records that are still waiting to be broken.
Super Bowl history: Who are the winners year by year
SB LX is just around the corner, and a new NFL champion will soon be crowned. Over the years, several historic franchises have reached this milestone, while many others have done so against all odds and far from anyone’s expectations. Here is the complete year-by-year list, including the last 10 Super Bowl winners:
|Year
|Edition
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|MVP
|1967
|I
|Green Bay Packers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|35-10
|Bart Starr
|1968
|II
|Green Bay Packers
|Oakland Raiders
|33-14
|Bart Starr
|1969
|III
|New York Jets
|Baltimore Colts
|16-7
|Joe Namath
|1970
|IV
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Minnesota Vikings
|23-7
|Len Dawson
|1971
|V
|Baltimore Colts
|Dallas Cowboys
|16-13
|Chuck Howley
|1972
|VI
|Dallas Cowboys
|Miami Dolphins
|24-3
|Roger Staubach
|1973
|VII
|Miami Dolphins
|Washington Redskins
|14-7
|Jake Scott
|1974
|VIII
|Miami Dolphins
|Minnesota Vikings
|24-7
|Larry Csonka
|1975
|IX
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Minnesota Vikings
|16-6
|Franco Harris
|1976
|X
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Dallas Cowboys
|21-17
|Lynn Swann
|1977
|XI
|Oakland Raiders
|Minnesota Vikings
|32-14
|Fred Biletnikoff
|1978
|XII
|Dallas Cowboys
|Denver Broncos
|27-10
|Harvey Martin & Randy White
|1979
|XIII
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Dallas Cowboys
|35-31
|Terry Bradshaw
|1980
|XIV
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Los Angeles Rams
|31-19
|Terry Bradshaw
|1981
|XV
|Oakland Raiders
|Philadelphia Eagles
|27-10
|Jim Plunkett
|1982
|XVI
|San Francisco 49ers
|Cincinnati Bengals
|26-21
|Joe Montana
|1983
|XVII
|Washington Redskins
|Miami Dolphins
|27-17
|John Riggins
|1984
|XVIII
|Los Angeles Raiders
|Washington Redskins
|38-9
|Marcus Allen
|1985
|XIX
|San Francisco 49ers
|Miami Dolphins
|38-16
|Joe Montana
|1986
|XX
|Chicago Bears
|New England Patriots
|46-10
|Richard Dent
|1987
|XXI
|New York Giants
|Denver Broncos
|39-20
|Phil Simms
|1988
|XXII
|Washington Redskins
|Denver Broncos
|42-10
|Doug Williams
|1989
|XXIII
|San Francisco 49ers
|Cincinnati Bengals
|20-16
|Jerry Rice
|1990
|XXIV
|San Francisco 49ers
|Denver Broncos
|55-10
|Joe Montana
|1991
|XXV
|New York Giants
|Buffalo Bills
|20-19
|Ottis Anderson
|1992
|XXVI
|Washington Redskins
|Buffalo Bills
|37-24
|Mark Rypien
|1993
|XXVII
|Dallas Cowboys
|Buffalo Bills
|52-17
|Troy Aikman
|1994
|XXVIII
|Dallas Cowboys
|Buffalo Bills
|30-13
|Emmitt Smith
|1995
|XXIX
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Diego Chargers
|49-26
|Steve Young
|1996
|XXX
|Dallas Cowboys
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|27-17
|Larry Brown
|1997
|XXXI
|Green Bay Packers
|New England Patriots
|35-21
|Desmond Howard
|1998
|XXXII
|Denver Broncos
|Green Bay Packers
|31-24
|Terrell Davis
|1999
|XXXIII
|Denver Broncos
|Atlanta Falcons
|34-19
|John Elway
|2000
|XXXIV
|St. Louis Rams
|Tennessee Titans
|23-16
|Kurt Warner
|2001
|XXXV
|Baltimore Ravens
|New York Giants
|34-7
|Ray Lewis
|2002
|XXXVI
|New England Patriots
|St. Louis Rams
|20-17
|Tom Brady
|2003
|XXXVII
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Oakland Raiders
|48-21
|Dexter Jackson
|2004
|XXXVIII
|New England Patriots
|Carolina Panthers
|32-29
|Tom Brady
|2005
|XXXIX
|New England Patriots
|Philadelphia Eagles
|24-21
|Deion Branch
|2006
|XL
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Seattle Seahawks
|21-20
|Hines Ward
|2007
|XLI
|Indianapolis Colts
|Chicago Bears
|29-17
|Peyton Manning
|2008
|XLII
|New York Giants
|New England Patriots
|17-14
|Eli Manning
|2009
|XLIII
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Arizona Cardinals
|27-23
|Santonio Holmes
|2010
|XLIV
|New Orleans Saints
|Indianapolis Colts
|31-17
|Drew Brees
|2011
|XLV
|Green Bay Packers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|31-25
|Aaron Rodgers
|2012
|XLVI
|New York Giants
|New England Patriots
|21-17
|Eli Manning
|2013
|XLVII
|Baltimore Ravens
|San Francisco 49ers
|34-31
|Joe Flacco
|2014
|XLVIII
|Seattle Seahawks
|Denver Broncos
|43-8
|Malcolm Smith
|2015
|XLIX
|New England Patriots
|Seattle Seahawks
|28-24
|Tom Brady
|2016
|L
|Denver Broncos
|Carolina Panthers
|24-10
|Von Miller
|2017
|LI
|New England Patriots
|Atlanta Falcons
|34-28
|Tom Brady
|2018
|LII
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New England Patriots
|41-33
|Nick Foles
|2019
|LIII
|New England Patriots
|Los Angeles Rams
|13-3
|Julian Edelman
|2020
|LIV
|Kansas City Chiefs
|San Francisco 49ers
|31-20
|Patrick Mahomes
|2021
|LV
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|31-9
|Tom Brady
|2022
|LVI
|Los Angeles Rams
|Cincinnati Bengals
|23-20
|Cooper Kupp
|2023
|LVII
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Philadelphia Eagles
|38-35
|Patrick Mahomes
|2024
|LVIII
|Kansas City Chiefs
|San Francisco 49ers
|25-22
|Patrick Mahomes
|2025
|LIX
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Kansas City Chiefs
|40-22
|Jalen Hurts
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl
Several NFL teams are still chasing their first Super Bowl ring. The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings lead this list with four appearances each without a win, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers, Falcons, and Cardinals have all reached the final game, but none were able to claim the crown.
The Chargers and Titans have both fallen short in their lone trips to the big game, while the Browns, Lions, Texans, and Jaguars have yet to reach the Super Bowl stage at all.