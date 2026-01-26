Every Super Bowl winner ever in NFL history: Full list of scores, champions, and MVPs year by year

Throughout its history, the NFL has delivered countless memorable moments, many of them tied directly to the championship stage. Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy is a privilege reserved for the few, and year after year, the desire to be crowned Super Bowl champions is renewed.

In a fast-paced sport where seasons can feel long, the intensity and emotion of each week make time fly by. From opening kickoff to the final whistle, the game delivers constant drama, unforgettable moments, and MVP-caliber performances. Now, all eyes turn to the horizon as the 60th championship edition draws closer.

At Bolavip, we will take an in-depth look at each of the championship winners year by year, a list that features a wide range of protagonists, lopsided and tightly contested scores, and records that are still waiting to be broken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Bowl history: Who are the winners year by year

SB LX is just around the corner, and a new NFL champion will soon be crowned. Over the years, several historic franchises have reached this milestone, while many others have done so against all odds and far from anyone’s expectations. Here is the complete year-by-year list, including the last 10 Super Bowl winners:

Year Edition Winner Loser Score MVP 1967 I Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 Bart Starr 1968 II Green Bay Packers Oakland Raiders 33-14 Bart Starr 1969 III New York Jets Baltimore Colts 16-7 Joe Namath 1970 IV Kansas City Chiefs Minnesota Vikings 23-7 Len Dawson 1971 V Baltimore Colts Dallas Cowboys 16-13 Chuck Howley 1972 VI Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins 24-3 Roger Staubach 1973 VII Miami Dolphins Washington Redskins 14-7 Jake Scott 1974 VIII Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings 24-7 Larry Csonka 1975 IX Pittsburgh Steelers Minnesota Vikings 16-6 Franco Harris 1976 X Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys 21-17 Lynn Swann 1977 XI Oakland Raiders Minnesota Vikings 32-14 Fred Biletnikoff 1978 XII Dallas Cowboys Denver Broncos 27-10 Harvey Martin & Randy White 1979 XIII Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys 35-31 Terry Bradshaw 1980 XIV Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams 31-19 Terry Bradshaw 1981 XV Oakland Raiders Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 Jim Plunkett 1982 XVI San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 Joe Montana 1983 XVII Washington Redskins Miami Dolphins 27-17 John Riggins 1984 XVIII Los Angeles Raiders Washington Redskins 38-9 Marcus Allen 1985 XIX San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins 38-16 Joe Montana 1986 XX Chicago Bears New England Patriots 46-10 Richard Dent 1987 XXI New York Giants Denver Broncos 39-20 Phil Simms 1988 XXII Washington Redskins Denver Broncos 42-10 Doug Williams 1989 XXIII San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 Jerry Rice 1990 XXIV San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos 55-10 Joe Montana 1991 XXV New York Giants Buffalo Bills 20-19 Ottis Anderson 1992 XXVI Washington Redskins Buffalo Bills 37-24 Mark Rypien 1993 XXVII Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills 52-17 Troy Aikman 1994 XXVIII Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills 30-13 Emmitt Smith 1995 XXIX San Francisco 49ers San Diego Chargers 49-26 Steve Young 1996 XXX Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 Larry Brown 1997 XXXI Green Bay Packers New England Patriots 35-21 Desmond Howard 1998 XXXII Denver Broncos Green Bay Packers 31-24 Terrell Davis 1999 XXXIII Denver Broncos Atlanta Falcons 34-19 John Elway 2000 XXXIV St. Louis Rams Tennessee Titans 23-16 Kurt Warner 2001 XXXV Baltimore Ravens New York Giants 34-7 Ray Lewis 2002 XXXVI New England Patriots St. Louis Rams 20-17 Tom Brady 2003 XXXVII Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oakland Raiders 48-21 Dexter Jackson 2004 XXXVIII New England Patriots Carolina Panthers 32-29 Tom Brady 2005 XXXIX New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 Deion Branch 2006 XL Pittsburgh Steelers Seattle Seahawks 21-20 Hines Ward 2007 XLI Indianapolis Colts Chicago Bears 29-17 Peyton Manning 2008 XLII New York Giants New England Patriots 17-14 Eli Manning 2009 XLIII Pittsburgh Steelers Arizona Cardinals 27-23 Santonio Holmes 2010 XLIV New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts 31-17 Drew Brees 2011 XLV Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 Aaron Rodgers 2012 XLVI New York Giants New England Patriots 21-17 Eli Manning 2013 XLVII Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers 34-31 Joe Flacco 2014 XLVIII Seattle Seahawks Denver Broncos 43-8 Malcolm Smith 2015 XLIX New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks 28-24 Tom Brady 2016 L Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers 24-10 Von Miller 2017 LI New England Patriots Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Tom Brady 2018 LII Philadelphia Eagles New England Patriots 41-33 Nick Foles 2019 LIII New England Patriots Los Angeles Rams 13-3 Julian Edelman 2020 LIV Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Patrick Mahomes 2021 LV Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 Tom Brady 2022 LVI Los Angeles Rams Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Cooper Kupp 2023 LVII Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Patrick Mahomes 2024 LVIII Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers 25-22 Patrick Mahomes 2025 LIX Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 Jalen Hurts

Advertisement

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

see also When and where are Patriots and Seahawks playing Super Bowl LX?

Teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl

Several NFL teams are still chasing their first Super Bowl ring. The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings lead this list with four appearances each without a win, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers, Falcons, and Cardinals have all reached the final game, but none were able to claim the crown.

Advertisement

The Chargers and Titans have both fallen short in their lone trips to the big game, while the Browns, Lions, Texans, and Jaguars have yet to reach the Super Bowl stage at all.