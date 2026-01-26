Trending topics:
NFL

Every Super Bowl winner ever in NFL history: Full list of scores, champions, and MVPs year by year

The Super Bowl era in the NFL has brought with it a countless array of champions, MVPs, and unforgettable stories.

By Matías Persuh

Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Throughout its history, the NFL has delivered countless memorable moments, many of them tied directly to the championship stage. Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy is a privilege reserved for the few, and year after year, the desire to be crowned Super Bowl champions is renewed.

In a fast-paced sport where seasons can feel long, the intensity and emotion of each week make time fly by. From opening kickoff to the final whistle, the game delivers constant drama, unforgettable moments, and MVP-caliber performances. Now, all eyes turn to the horizon as the 60th championship edition draws closer.

At Bolavip, we will take an in-depth look at each of the championship winners year by year, a list that features a wide range of protagonists, lopsided and tightly contested scores, and records that are still waiting to be broken.

Super Bowl history: Who are the winners year by year

SB LX is just around the corner, and a new NFL champion will soon be crowned. Over the years, several historic franchises have reached this milestone, while many others have done so against all odds and far from anyone’s expectations. Here is the complete year-by-year list, including the last 10 Super Bowl winners:

YearEditionWinnerLoserScoreMVP
1967IGreen Bay PackersKansas City Chiefs35-10Bart Starr
1968IIGreen Bay PackersOakland Raiders33-14Bart Starr
1969IIINew York JetsBaltimore Colts16-7Joe Namath
1970IVKansas City ChiefsMinnesota Vikings23-7Len Dawson
1971VBaltimore ColtsDallas Cowboys16-13Chuck Howley
1972VIDallas CowboysMiami Dolphins24-3Roger Staubach
1973VIIMiami DolphinsWashington Redskins14-7Jake Scott
1974VIIIMiami DolphinsMinnesota Vikings24-7Larry Csonka
1975IXPittsburgh SteelersMinnesota Vikings16-6Franco Harris
1976XPittsburgh SteelersDallas Cowboys21-17Lynn Swann
1977XIOakland RaidersMinnesota Vikings32-14Fred Biletnikoff
1978XIIDallas CowboysDenver Broncos27-10Harvey Martin & Randy White
1979XIIIPittsburgh SteelersDallas Cowboys35-31Terry Bradshaw
1980XIVPittsburgh SteelersLos Angeles Rams31-19Terry Bradshaw
1981XVOakland RaidersPhiladelphia Eagles27-10Jim Plunkett
1982XVISan Francisco 49ersCincinnati Bengals26-21Joe Montana
1983XVIIWashington RedskinsMiami Dolphins27-17John Riggins
1984XVIIILos Angeles RaidersWashington Redskins38-9Marcus Allen
1985XIXSan Francisco 49ersMiami Dolphins38-16Joe Montana
1986XXChicago BearsNew England Patriots46-10Richard Dent
1987XXINew York GiantsDenver Broncos39-20Phil Simms
1988XXIIWashington RedskinsDenver Broncos42-10Doug Williams
1989XXIIISan Francisco 49ersCincinnati Bengals20-16Jerry Rice
1990XXIVSan Francisco 49ersDenver Broncos55-10Joe Montana
1991XXVNew York GiantsBuffalo Bills20-19Ottis Anderson
1992XXVIWashington RedskinsBuffalo Bills37-24Mark Rypien
1993XXVIIDallas CowboysBuffalo Bills52-17Troy Aikman
1994XXVIIIDallas CowboysBuffalo Bills30-13Emmitt Smith
1995XXIXSan Francisco 49ersSan Diego Chargers49-26Steve Young
1996XXXDallas CowboysPittsburgh Steelers27-17Larry Brown
1997XXXIGreen Bay PackersNew England Patriots35-21Desmond Howard
1998XXXIIDenver BroncosGreen Bay Packers31-24Terrell Davis
1999XXXIIIDenver BroncosAtlanta Falcons34-19John Elway
2000XXXIVSt. Louis RamsTennessee Titans23-16Kurt Warner
2001XXXVBaltimore RavensNew York Giants34-7Ray Lewis
2002XXXVINew England PatriotsSt. Louis Rams20-17Tom Brady
2003XXXVIITampa Bay BuccaneersOakland Raiders48-21Dexter Jackson
2004XXXVIIINew England PatriotsCarolina Panthers32-29Tom Brady
2005XXXIXNew England PatriotsPhiladelphia Eagles24-21Deion Branch
2006XLPittsburgh SteelersSeattle Seahawks21-20Hines Ward
2007XLIIndianapolis ColtsChicago Bears29-17Peyton Manning
2008XLIINew York GiantsNew England Patriots17-14Eli Manning
2009XLIIIPittsburgh SteelersArizona Cardinals27-23Santonio Holmes
2010XLIVNew Orleans SaintsIndianapolis Colts31-17Drew Brees
2011XLVGreen Bay PackersPittsburgh Steelers31-25Aaron Rodgers
2012XLVINew York GiantsNew England Patriots21-17Eli Manning
2013XLVIIBaltimore RavensSan Francisco 49ers34-31Joe Flacco
2014XLVIIISeattle SeahawksDenver Broncos43-8Malcolm Smith
2015XLIXNew England PatriotsSeattle Seahawks28-24Tom Brady
2016LDenver BroncosCarolina Panthers24-10Von Miller
2017LINew England PatriotsAtlanta Falcons34-28Tom Brady
2018LIIPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriots41-33Nick Foles
2019LIIINew England PatriotsLos Angeles Rams13-3Julian Edelman
2020LIVKansas City ChiefsSan Francisco 49ers31-20Patrick Mahomes
2021LVTampa Bay BuccaneersKansas City Chiefs31-9Tom Brady
2022LVILos Angeles RamsCincinnati Bengals23-20Cooper Kupp
2023LVIIKansas City ChiefsPhiladelphia Eagles38-35Patrick Mahomes
2024LVIIIKansas City ChiefsSan Francisco 49ers25-22Patrick Mahomes
2025LIXPhiladelphia EaglesKansas City Chiefs40-22Jalen Hurts
Tom Brady

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl

Several NFL teams are still chasing their first Super Bowl ring. The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings lead this list with four appearances each without a win, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers, Falcons, and Cardinals have all reached the final game, but none were able to claim the crown.

The Chargers and Titans have both fallen short in their lone trips to the big game, while the Browns, Lions, Texans, and Jaguars have yet to reach the Super Bowl stage at all.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
