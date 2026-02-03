James Rodriguez reportedly in advanced talks to compete against Lionel Messi in MLS

While Lionel Messi and Inter Miami prepare to defend their historic MLS Cup title, their rivals are working just as hard to strip them of their crown. To that end, reports indicate that one club is very close to finalizing a deal for James Rodriguez, who would represent a significant addition to the league.

Social media reports from insiders Tom Bogert and Pipe Sierra revealed that Minnesota United are in conversations to secure a marquee signing on a short-term deal with the Colombian, who currently remains a free agent following his departure from Mexico’s Club Leon.

Rodriguez had previously made public his desire to join Major League Soccer, with his name linked to both Austin FC and Orlando City. However, those negotiations failed to progress as expected, ending without an agreement. Now, it appears he is set to compete in the Western Conference.

James’ status has become a point of concern for the Colombia National Team. The former Real Madrid midfielder hasn’t played a competitive match since November 8, when he made his final appearance for Club Leon. With the 2026 World Cup just four months away, the Colombian coaching staff is hopeful his situation is resolved quickly so he can return to regular action.

Other stars arriving in MLS

Should James’ move to Minnesota United materialize, he would be far from the only star in the league competing against Messi for the MLS Cup title. In addition to Son Heung-min and Thomas Muller, who have been part of the league since last season, Champions League winner Timo Werner is set to feature in the upcoming campaign.

San Jose Earthquakes have signed Werner to a Designated Player contract through June 2028, marking his first stint in MLS. “I bring the knowledge and the confidence of having won trophies, which, combined with the quality we already have, certainly makes us a dangerous team,” Werner stated in German during his official club presentation.

Rumors are also circulating that Casemiro could join the league next season. Following Manchester United’s announcement that they will not renew the Brazilian’s contract, LA Galaxy have reportedly moved to secure his services in a bid to contend for the championship.