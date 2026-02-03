Browns QB Shedeur Sanders sends warning to the entire NFL after earning first Pro Bowl selection

Shedeur Sanders earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2026, and the recognition has only fueled his confidence. Following the honor, the Cleveland Browns quarterback delivered a stern warning to the rest of the NFL.

While it’s true that the Pro Bowl no longer carries the same prestige it once did, the event remains a measuring stick for identifying players who stood out during the season. For many fans, it still represents validation of individual success.

One of those players is Shedeur Sanders. Despite criticism from fans and even fellow players questioning whether his selection was deserved, Sanders views the nod as meaningful recognition. More importantly, he appears motivated to silence any doubts about his legitimacy at the NFL level.

Shedeur Sanders warns the NFL about what’s coming in 2026

During his rookie season, Sanders took over as the Browns’ starting quarterback late in the year. Cleveland initially entrusted the offense to Joe Flacco, then Dillon Gabriel, before ultimately handing the reins to the former Colorado Buffaloes standout.

Once named QB1, Sanders finished the season with a 3–4 record as a starter. He completed 56.6% of his passes, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, resulting in an 18.9 quarterback rating. While the numbers were far from elite, Sanders has made it clear that he plans to take a major leap forward in 2026.

With a full offseason to prepare as the expected starter, Sanders believes the league has yet to see his best football — and his message suggests that the NFL should be ready for what’s next.

“You can see it. It’s kind of like mastering how to get to that place all the time,” Shedeur Sanders said on Up & Adams. “You have flashes. That’s the most thing I appreciate about this year is that I proved to myself, I’m able to dominate the league. But I’m able to take completions, I’m able to put all of that together, and definitely in games, we have flashes, but I know I’m capable of doing that.

“Now, to do it on a consistent basis, that’s what the goal is. But for me in this past season, that’s what proved to myself. No matter what happened, no matter anything that transpired, you are able to go out there and compete.”