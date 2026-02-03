Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE: Referees confirmed, kickoff time, venue and how to watch the 2026 Copa del Rey quarterfinals

The 2026 Copa del Rey is slowly entering its decisive stage, with eight teams still vying for the coveted trophy. The Carlos Belmonte Stadium will host the first quarterfinal match, featuring Albacete and Barcelona as the main protagonists.

The outcome for the visitors could shift depending on whether they win, tie, or lose this match. The only certainty for now is that a defeat could be a heavy blow at this stage of the competition.

Albacete, for their part, already know what it’s like to pull off shocks. In the previous round, they narrowly defeated Real Madrid 3-2, producing one of the biggest stories of the tournament.