Albacete vs Barcelona LIVE: Referees confirmed, kickoff time, venue and how to watch the 2026 Copa del Rey quarterfinals

Albacete host Barcelona at home in the first leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

By Matías Persuh

Javier Villar (L) Raphinha (R).
© Getty ImagesJavier Villar (L) Raphinha (R).

The 2026 Copa del Rey is slowly entering its decisive stage, with eight teams still vying for the coveted trophy. The Carlos Belmonte Stadium will host the first quarterfinal match, featuring Albacete and Barcelona as the main protagonists.

The outcome for the visitors could shift depending on whether they win, tie, or lose this match. The only certainty for now is that a defeat could be a heavy blow at this stage of the competition.

Albacete, for their part, already know what it’s like to pull off shocks. In the previous round, they narrowly defeated Real Madrid 3-2, producing one of the biggest stories of the tournament.

Referees confirmed for the match

The match will be officiated by Jose Luis Munuera as the main referee, with Antonio Ramon Martinez and Adrian Diaz serving as his assistants. Juan Antonio Manrique will round out the officiating crew as the fourth official.

VAR duties will be handled by Valentin Pizarro, with Daniel Jesus Trujillo serving as AVAR.

Kickoff time, venue and how to watch!

This important match will kick off at 3 PM ET. It will take place at Carlos Belmonte Stadium in Albacete, which has a seating capacity of 17,524.

ESPN+ will be the primary option to watch Albacete vs Barcelona in the USA.

Albacete and Barcelona face each other in the 2026 Copa del Rey quarterfinals

Welcome to a new LiveBlog on Bolavip. This time, we’ll be covering the minute-by-minute action of the Albacete vs Barcelona match, a key clash for both teams’ aspirations. The game is part of the 2026 Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
