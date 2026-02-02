Tom Brady overlooks Drake Maye in decision that will not please Patriots’ fans before Super Bowl LX

The Super Bowl LX is just around the corner and New England Patriots fans would assume that Tom Brady would have their back. However, the legendary quarterback overlooked Drake Maye in a public statement and that might infuriate the fandom.

Now an analyst, the former Patriots quarterback gave his own awards, including the “LFG Player of the Year,” which is the equivalent to the MVP in his eyes. However, he didn’t choose Drake Maye. Instead, he gave it to Matthew Stafford.

This is not the first time someone overlooks Maye, as he is not favored to win the Super Bowl MVP either. Maye is poised to be a finalist for the regular season MVP award, although as Brady, the bookmakers also have Stafford as the favorite.

Maye’s numbers are great, but his resume is weaker than Stafford’s

Maye led the NFL in completion percentage with 72% on his pass attempts. He also threw for 4,391 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Maye led the NFL in other categories such as yards per pass attempt and passer rating (113.5).

QB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (2025)

However, Maye had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL. That might cost him in the eyes of the voters. After all, Stafford had incredible numbers too, leading the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passing first downs. The Rams quarterback also helped wideout Davante Adams lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns and WR Puka Nacua lead the NFL in receptions.

Brady explained his reasoning

“I covered him [Stafford] a bunch this year, I was so impressed by what he did throughout the entire season,” Brady said. “I think his consistency was incredible. He showed up in the biggest moments for his teammates. He made throws that so few guys in the NFL can make.”

Brady makes too much out of being clutch. Of course, that’s a very important aspect of the game. Also, that goes a long way with him, as his career was defined by being clutch. Brady also knows how good Stafford is. He might want to give him credit in the latter parts of his career.