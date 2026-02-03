NY Yankees reportedly target four candidates to pair alongside Cody Bellinger

In the offseason, Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees finalized a deal to tackle the upcoming MLB season together. Coming off his first year donning the iconic pinstripes, Bellinger is anticipated to sustain his impressive performance in the current campaign. Meanwhile, the Yankees are reportedly evaluating potential candidates to complement him on the field.

According to a report by Jon Heyman in the New York Post, shared on MLB Network, the Yankees are contemplating four right-handed hitters to team up with Bellinger as the offseason concludes.

Paul Goldschmidt, Ty France, Austin Slater, and Randal Grichuk are on the Yankees’ radar to enhance their lineup. These names could blend well with the roster, which already includes confirmed players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton for the next season.

Among the four candidates discussed by Heyman, the Yankees are familiar with Goldschmidt and Slater from past seasons, positioning them as potential top targets. However, Grichuk and France could offer unique contributions, given their extensive experiences across various teams throughout their careers.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

Potential Yankees targets’ stats from last season

Each of these four players experienced varied performances during last season, producing commendable statistics that make them viable options to join the Yankees alongside Bellinger. Here are their stats from the previous regular season:

Paul Goldschmidt: Games: 146, Batting Average: .274, Home Runs: 10, RBIs: 45, Stolen Bases: 5, OPS: .731.

Ty France: Games: 138, Batting Average: .257, Home Runs: 7, RBIs: 52, Stolen Bases: 1, OPS: .680.

Austin Slater: At Bats: 148, Batting Average: .216, Home Runs: 5, RBIs: 13, Stolen Bases: 1, OPS: .642.

Randal Grichuk: At Bats: 272, Batting Average: .228, Home Runs: 9, RBIs: 27, Stolen Bases: 0, OPS: .674.

Considering these statistics and with the voluntary reporting date for players set for February 15, the Yankees will need to thoroughly evaluate their options for final offseason acquisitions to strengthen their squad.

