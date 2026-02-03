Bengals secure key offensive coach to help maximize Joe Burrow and passing attack

The Cincinnati Bengals are determined to bounce back in the 2026 NFL season, and they’ve already taken an important step in that direction. The team managed to retain a key piece of Joe Burrow’s offense, avoiding a departure that could have had a major impact on the franchise.

Across the NFL, several coaching moves have taken place in recent weeks. In the NFC North, the Chicago Bears lost Declan Doyle, who left the organization to join the Baltimore Ravens as their new offensive coordinator.

Doyle’s departure created an opening in Chicago, forcing the Bears to begin their search for a new offensive coordinator. However, one name can already be crossed off their list: Troy Walters.

Bengals WR coach Troy Walters rejects Bears’ interest

According to reports, the Bears showed interest in hiring Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters as their next offensive coordinator. While he was among several candidates, Walters reportedly had little interest in pursuing the opportunity.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that Walters declined an interview to join Ben Johnson’s coaching staff. Instead, he chose to remain in Cincinnati, continuing his work with two of the league’s premier wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The decision is a significant win for Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense. Chase and Higgins were already elite talents, but Walters’ coaching has elevated their development even further, helping form one of the NFL’s most dangerous wide receiver duos and giving Burrow the weapons he needs to lead a high-powered passing attack.

