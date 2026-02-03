Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Lineups, kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals second leg

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in a thrilling edition of the London Derby for the 2026 EFL Cup semifinal second leg. Both clubs are eager to secure a place in the grand final, which will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal enter this clash with the advantage after securing a 3-2 victory in the first leg at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners are currently in scintillating form, sitting alone at the top of the Premier League table with 53 points. They come into today’s match fresh off a dominant 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United in their most recent league outing.

Meanwhile, Chelsea arrive at the Emirates Stadium knowing only a win will keep their hopes of a final appearance alive. The Blues showed immense character in their last fixture, pulling off a massive comeback to defeat West Ham 3-2 in Premier League play. They currently occupy fifth place in the standings with 40 points as they look to translate that league momentum into cup success.