Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Lineups, kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals second leg

Arsenal and Chelsea face off in a high-stakes London Derby for the 2026 EFL Cup semifinal second leg. Stay with us for all the live action and minute-by-minute updates!

By Gianni Taina

Noni Madueke of Arsenal and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.
© Getty ImagesNoni Madueke of Arsenal and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in a thrilling edition of the London Derby for the 2026 EFL Cup semifinal second leg. Both clubs are eager to secure a place in the grand final, which will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal enter this clash with the advantage after securing a 3-2 victory in the first leg at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners are currently in scintillating form, sitting alone at the top of the Premier League table with 53 points. They come into today’s match fresh off a dominant 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United in their most recent league outing.

Meanwhile, Chelsea arrive at the Emirates Stadium knowing only a win will keep their hopes of a final appearance alive. The Blues showed immense character in their last fixture, pulling off a massive comeback to defeat West Ham 3-2 in Premier League play. They currently occupy fifth place in the standings with 40 points as they look to translate that league momentum into cup success.

Arsenal lineup confirmed!

This will be Arsenal starting XI for today's clash: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze; Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres.

Today's referees

Peter Bankes has been appointed to officiate the clash between Arsenal and Chelsea. He will be joined on the field by Edward Smart and Blake Antrobus, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Peter Bankes (ENG)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Edward Smart (ENG)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Blake Antrobus (ENG)
  • Fourth official: Thomas Bramall (ENG)
  • VAR: James Bell (ENG)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Arsenal vs Chelsea will get underway at the Emirates Stadium at 3:00 PM (ET).

Paramount+ will be the primary option to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the USA.

Arsenal and Chelsea clash in the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals second leg

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals! Arsenal face Chelsea today in the second leg, with both teams looking for a spot in the grand final at Wembley Stadium!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
