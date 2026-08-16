Jaxson Dart admits being ‘puzzled’ for blue tent visit during NY Giants preseason game

Jaxson Dart had to go to the blue tent during the New York Giants preseason game, which baffled the quarterback.

Jaxson Dart has made it a habit to take big shots in the NFL. That usually comes hand in hand with going into the blue medical tent. However, the quarterback was baffled when he was forced to go and be checked during the New York Giants first preseason game.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, “Jaxson Dart says he respects what the NFL is doing and trying to protect players but he’s ‘puzzled’ that every time he gets hit he gets called into the blue tent and given a concussion test.“

Dart received a big hit after running back Tyrone Tracy whiffed his blocking duties. After getting back up gingerly, he was taken into the blue tent and checked for a concussion. However, he told coach John Harbaugh that he got the wind knocked out of him and nothing more.

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Dart’s history with concussions

Jaxson Dart has a notable history of frequent concussion evaluations tied to his physical, contact-heavy playing style. During his 2025 rookie season with the Giants, he was diagnosed with one official concussion but was pulled and sent to the medical tent for concussion checks five separate times.

This is the hit that got Jaxson Dart sent to the blue medical tent.



They didn’t send him there because of a “narrative”. At first glance it looked like his head hit the turf harder than it probably did.



Overly cautious? Maybe. But that’s ok. pic.twitter.com/zefqMAnG2g — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 16, 2026

Game / Opponent Season Context & Outcome vs. Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Week 6 Evaluated mid-game; sparked a league investigation and team fines. vs. Chicago Bears 2025 November Confirmed concussion on a scramble; missed the next two games. vs. Washington Commanders 2025 Week 15 Pulled for an evaluation following a heavy hit. Undisclosed Opponent 2025 Regular Season Underwent one additional evaluation during his first 10 career games. vs. Minnesota Vikings 2026 Preseason Hit by safety Jay Ward; cleared to return in the second quarter.

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Dart must be taken care of

The blue tent trip during his preseason game is not particularly a great example, as he just got the wind knocked out of him. However, for a quarterback that didn’t even play the full season to get five trips for concussions is big alarm.

Dart has the talent to be a franchise quarterback. He has all the tools. Arm, size, athleticism, physicality and dual-threat abilities. However, without availability, then nothing matters. Hence, the Giants must take care of him.