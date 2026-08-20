Malik Nabers doesn’t participate in NY Giants joint practice with Dolphins for strategic reason

The New York Giants are not counting on Malik Nabers for joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, but there is a reason behind it.

The New York Giants have high hopes for Malik Nabers as the wideout’s main focus is recovering from an ACL tear. The wide receiver wasn’t featured in the joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, but that’s for a specific reason.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, “Coach John Harbaugh said the other day they were going to back off him [Nabers] in this setting.” This is all a part of the Giants’ rehab plan for the wideout.

After all, joint practices are more intense and fast-paced than practices or drills. Nabers is the Giants best wideout and he is on track to feature in Week 1. Hence, they are erring in the side of caution with him.

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Dolphins defense could be very physical

The Miami Dolphins don’t have much expectations in the 2026 NFL season. However, one thing they must do is play physical, especially on defense. Their new head coach is former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

🎥 Jeff Hafley on creating a sustainable culture despite narratives about the team, and using those narratives as motivation:



“I can get the guys fired up in an air conditioned room, that’s easy, I can do that but when you go out and it’s 110 degrees and you can’t breathe, it’s… pic.twitter.com/qkuoq12f6J — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) August 20, 2026

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Jeff Hafley’s defenses are built on high-intensity physicality, aggressive trench play, and a fearless mindset designed to swarm the opposing players. Hence, putting Malik Nabers against that kind of scheme could’ve ended in absolute tragedy and it’s not even an NFL game.

The Giants had issues in practice with Dolphins

In hindsight, it might be for good that Nabers didn’t practice. Giants’ rookie Francis Mauigoa struggled in his return to Miami for joint practice, for instance. As Harbaugh said, joint practice outside of the facilities “are not a controlled environment,” so it would be a massive blow to see something happen to the star wideout.