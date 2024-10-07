New England Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers arrested; charges stem from assault to drug offenses

The New England Patriots have been rocked by the news that captain Jabrill Peppers has been arrested for assault, strangulation, and drug charges.

It was not the start of the week the New England Patriots wanted, but their captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on assault, strangulation, and other charges after what is being called a disturbance at his home, according to authorities.

Peppers appeared in Quincy District Court on Monday for his arraignment, where he faces charges stemming from assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance, which has not been confirmed but could be cocaine.

The Braintree police were called in early Saturday to a domestic disturbance. A report indicates that Peppers pushed his girlfriend to the ground, shoved her head into a wall, and put his hands around her neck to strangle her.

More on New England Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers Arrest

According to CNN, Peppers was arrested and then paid a $2,500 bail. He will now have a court case scheduled for November 22nd. Peppers has already contracted his lawyer, Marc Brofsky, to defend him in the case.

Jabrill Peppers #5 of the New England Patriots reacts in the first half of a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The woman involved in the incident was treated for injuries to her face and knees at the scene. She stated to the police, “My boyfriend put his hand on my neck and smashed my head against the wall, then he pushed me down the stairs.”

The Patriots released a statement upon news of the arrest: “We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time.”