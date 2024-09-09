New England Patriots player reveals he cried before and during game against Bengals

It wasn’t just the chance to play again with the Patriots but also the excitement of the moment following the victory against the Bengals in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

The New England Patriots kicked off the 2024 NFL season with a hard-fought 16-10 victory on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The win was significant and deeply moving for one of the team’s players, who admitted to crying both before and during the game.

Jacoby Brissett, who returned to the Patriots’ uniform for the first time since 2016, revealed in the post-game press conference that he was overcome with emotion. Brissett expressed how meaningful it was to be part of the team’s first victory of the season.

It’s worth noting that Brissett’s previous stint with the Patriots in 2016 was limited, as Tom Brady was leading the offense and Brissett only appeared in three games during that season for a total of two games started.

When asked about his emotions during the game, Brissett responded, “I think I cried three times before the game,” referring to the game against the Bengals. He added that he cried when he arrived at the stadium and during the game itself.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots scrambles with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jerod Mayo’s Special Words to Brissett

Another poignant moment Brissett shared after the win against the Cincinnati Bengals was about the words of encouragement he received from Jerod Mayo, the Patriots’ head coach. Brissett was emotional at that moment as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mayo came up to me before the game, he started laughing… ‘You’re about to win us this game, you’re about to ball out’… You know, I’ve never heard that from a coach. That meant a lot to me, and then I cried when I got out there… We’re going out there on offense, but you know my emotions were definitely high… It was a moment that just can’t be taken for granted…”

Next Game for the Patriots

According to the official schedule for the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL season, the team will play at home for the first time in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. The game is set for Sunday at 1:00 PM (ET). After this matchup, the Patriots will have two more road games before returning home on October 6 to face the Dolphins.