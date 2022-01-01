New England Patriots play against Jacksonville Jaguars for a game in the Week 17 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in a Week 17 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Gillete Stadium on January 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team must win this game to continue dreaming of the playoffs, but the visitors want to end a big losing streak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Patriots lost the last two weeks in a row against the Colts and Bills, and now the team's position in the playoffs is in jeopardy. They need to win this game and the last game of the regular season to cement their spot in the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars aren't playing for anything big but if they win this game they could hurt the Patriots and open the way for another team to take that spot in the playoffs, plus the Jaguars should close out the regular season with one or two more wins.

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gillete Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free Trials)

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Storylines

The Patriots won eight games between Week 5 and Week 13 of the regular season, seven of which were on a streak and the team's only winning streak this season. But after Bye Week 14, the Patriots lost two straight games, one against the Indianapolis Colts 17-27 on the road and one against Buffalo Bills at home 21-33. That game against the Bills was a revenge for the visitors after the Patriots beat them 14-10 on the road. The Patriots offensive line is scoring an average of 25.9 points per game.

Mac Jones is the starting quarterback for the Patriots, this season he is throwing for 310/461 passes completed, 67.2%, 3313 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Jacksonville Jaguars haven't won a game since Week 9, during that week they won against the Buffalo Bills at home 9-6. That was the Jaguars' second win this year and Urban Meyer's last as the team's head coach before he was fired. In more recent results, the Jaguars lost in Week 16 to the New York Jets on the road 21-26. The team will play the final game of the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts at home.

Trevor Lawrence is leading the Jaguars offense as QB1, his stats so far are 319/543 passes completed, 58.7%, 3225 yards, 9 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions And Odds

New England Patriots are favorites with -16.5 points to cover and -1050 moneyline at FanDuel, they have an offensive attack strong enough to win against the visitors. Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs with +16.5 ATS and +850 moneyline. The toals is offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: New England Patriots -16.5.



FanDuel New England Patriots -16.5 / -1050 Totals 41.5 Jacksonville Jaguars +16.5 / +850

