NFC East rivals meet in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season when the New York Giants welcome the Dallas Cowboys to MetLife Stadium. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Date, Time, and TV channel for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

The 2021 NFL regular season is heading to its final stages and the road to the playoffs is heating up. Week 15 will see NFC East rivals face each other when the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys meet at MetLife Stadium. Here, check out the date and kick-off time. You can watch the game in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

The Giants head into this clash aiming to end a two-game losing streak. Their loss against the Chargers saw them drop to 4-9 this season, which put head coach Joe Judge under heavy fire. QB Daniel Jones remain questionable, so Mike Glennon could be behind center again.

On the other hand, the Cowboys hope to carry momentum and pick up their third straight win in their trip to New York. Dallas had to sweat to beat Washington last time out, but they are in control of their division at 9-4 and Dak Prescott is determined to lead them to postseason.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Date

The New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys will face each other on Sunday, December 19, at MetLife Stadium. Last time they met, the Cowboys won 44-20 in Arlington, Texas.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

TV channel in the US to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

The game to be played between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: FOX.