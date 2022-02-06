NFC play against AFC for a game in the 2022 Pro Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

NFC and AFC meet in the 2022 Pro Bowl. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium on February 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). One last game before the holidays for those who won't be playing in the Super Bowl. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The NFC will have Matt LeFleur of the Green Bay Packers as head coach along with his quarterback Aaron Rodgers who is still generating rumors about his future with the Packers. The NFC have a team full of players with enough experience to win.

The AFC strategic game will be under Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans with a majority of players coming from the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Only one Titans player will be in the Pro Bowl as an alternate player, Rodger Saffold.

NFC vs AFC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

NFC vs AFC: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

NFC vs AFC: Storylines

The NFC team has an impressive roster with Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback and a couple of top notch backups like Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. But Tom Brady was supposed to be the starter or backup for the NFC team but he had already said in January that he was not going to play in the Pro Bowl due to a shoulder injury. In addition to the quarterbacks, the NFC will have other big names like Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans and George Kittle.

Mike Vrabel has one last chance to coach a game in the post season after losing in the playoffs with the Titans. The AFC will be comprised of Justin Herbert as quarterback and Patrick Mahomes as his main backup player, but Mac Jones could also throw a couple of passes for the AFC team. The team's star receiver will be Tyreek Hill as Ja'Marr Chase will be unavailable due to the Super Bowl.

The most recent Pro Bowl game was a 38-33 victory for the AFC over the NFC with Lamar Jackson as quarterback and John Harbaugh as head coach. That was the fourth straight victory for the NFC not counting the Unconferenced Pro Bowls from 2013 to 2015.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free NFC vs AFC in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Pro Bowl matchup and other postseason games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC, ESPN, Disney XD. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

NFC vs AFC: Predictions And Odds

The NFC are slight favorites to win this game by -1 point and -112 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a team with a good head coach and multiple big names but the AFC have young quarterbacks with good records. The AFC are underdogs with +1 ATS and +102 moneyline. The totals are offered at 63 points. The best pick for this NFL Pro Bowl game is: AFC +1.



FanDuel NFC -1 / -112 Totals 63 AFC +1 / +102

* Odds via FanDuel