The QB1 rankings open with the controversial news related to Green Bay since Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were fined $300,000 by the NFL for breaking the protocols against Covid-19. In addition, Aaron Rodgers said that he takes responsibility for his words in front of the media.

Jordan Love started against the Chiefs in Sunday's 13-7 loss during Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. The game was tight from the beginning, but the loss was not Jordan Love's fault, he threw for 190 passing yards, 55.98%, one touchdown with an interception, 5.59 yards per attempt and 69.5 overall rate.

Stafford remains in first place despite losing to theTitans last week at home 16-28. The Rams did a good job but it wasn't enough to win the game, Matthew Stafford threw for 294 passing yards, 65.58%, 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions.

NFL 2021: All starting quarterbacks for Week 10, ranked

Tom Brady remains firmly at the second position on our 68.8 QBR list, he will be back in Week 10 to play the Washington Football Team at 1:00 PM (ET) on the road. The 6-2 Buccaneers are defending champions and they are expected to make the playoffs this season.

Mac Jones is slowly climbing positions in the starter list each week, in Week 10 the Patriots won against Carolina Panthers 24-6 but Mac Jones did not have to try too hard to dominate the home team. Another player who won without problems was Trevor Lawrence although he is still in a low position in the rankings.

Rankings # by Bolavip, QBR stats by ESPN
RK Name QBR Team Backup?
1 Matthew Stafford 69.7 LA Rams x
2 Tom Brady 68.9 Tampa x
3 Kyler Murray 63.6 Arizona x
4 Josh Allen 57.4 Buffalo x
5 Patrick Mahomes 54.3 Kansas City x
6 Ryan Tannehill 61.6 Tennessee x
7 Justin Herbert 64.1 LA Chargers x
8 Derek Carr 53.7 Las Vegas x
9 Lamar Jackson 58.0 Baltimore x
10 Joe Burrow 48.7 Cincinnati x
11 Jameis Winston 65.0 New Orleans x
12 Dak Prescott 53.6 Dallas x
13 Carson Wentz 59.1 Indianapolis x
14 Kirk Cousins 55.3 Minnesota x
15 Mac Jones 48.9 New England x
16 Jacoby Brissett 54.9 Miami YES
17 Matt Ryan 58.4 Atlanta x
18 Teddy Bridgewater 50.5 Denver x
19 Jimmy Garoppolo 48.9 San Francisco x
20 Daniel Jones 45.4 NY Giants x
21 Taylor Heinicke 42.5 Washington x
22 Sam Darnold 35.8 Carolina x
23 Gino Smith 42.5 Seattle x
24 Jalen Hurts 49.4 Philadelphia x
25 Baker Mayfield 44.3 Cleveland x
26 Ben Roethlisberger 42.4 Pittsburgh x
27 Trevor Lawrence 35.8 Jacksonville x
28 Jordan Love 27.6 Green Bay Probable
29 Jared Goff 28.9 Detroit x
30 Davis Mills 30.2 New England x
31 Zach Wilson 28.0 NY Jets x
32 Justin Fields 27.4 Chicago x