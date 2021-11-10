The QB1 rankings open with the controversial news related to Green Bay since Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were fined $300,000 by the NFL for breaking the protocols against Covid-19. In addition, Aaron Rodgers said that he takes responsibility for his words in front of the media.
Jordan Love started against the Chiefs in Sunday's 13-7 loss during Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. The game was tight from the beginning, but the loss was not Jordan Love's fault, he threw for 190 passing yards, 55.98%, one touchdown with an interception, 5.59 yards per attempt and 69.5 overall rate.
Stafford remains in first place despite losing to theTitans last week at home 16-28. The Rams did a good job but it wasn't enough to win the game, Matthew Stafford threw for 294 passing yards, 65.58%, 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions.
NFL 2021: All starting quarterbacks for Week 10, ranked
Tom Brady remains firmly at the second position on our 68.8 QBR list, he will be back in Week 10 to play the Washington Football Team at 1:00 PM (ET) on the road. The 6-2 Buccaneers are defending champions and they are expected to make the playoffs this season.
Mac Jones is slowly climbing positions in the starter list each week, in Week 10 the Patriots won against Carolina Panthers 24-6 but Mac Jones did not have to try too hard to dominate the home team. Another player who won without problems was Trevor Lawrence although he is still in a low position in the rankings.
|RK
|Name
|QBR
|Team
|Backup?
|1
|Matthew Stafford
|69.7
|LA Rams
|x
|2
|Tom Brady
|68.9
|Tampa
|x
|3
|Kyler Murray
|63.6
|Arizona
|x
|4
|Josh Allen
|57.4
|Buffalo
|x
|5
|Patrick Mahomes
|54.3
|Kansas City
|x
|6
|Ryan Tannehill
|61.6
|Tennessee
|x
|7
|Justin Herbert
|64.1
|LA Chargers
|x
|8
|Derek Carr
|53.7
|Las Vegas
|x
|9
|Lamar Jackson
|58.0
|Baltimore
|x
|10
|Joe Burrow
|48.7
|Cincinnati
|x
|11
|Jameis Winston
|65.0
|New Orleans
|x
|12
|Dak Prescott
|53.6
|Dallas
|x
|13
|Carson Wentz
|59.1
|Indianapolis
|x
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|55.3
|Minnesota
|x
|15
|Mac Jones
|48.9
|New England
|x
|16
|Jacoby Brissett
|54.9
|Miami
|YES
|17
|Matt Ryan
|58.4
|Atlanta
|x
|18
|Teddy Bridgewater
|50.5
|Denver
|x
|19
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|48.9
|San Francisco
|x
|20
|Daniel Jones
|45.4
|NY Giants
|x
|21
|Taylor Heinicke
|42.5
|Washington
|x
|22
|Sam Darnold
|35.8
|Carolina
|x
|23
|Gino Smith
|42.5
|Seattle
|x
|24
|Jalen Hurts
|49.4
|Philadelphia
|x
|25
|Baker Mayfield
|44.3
|Cleveland
|x
|26
|Ben Roethlisberger
|42.4
|Pittsburgh
|x
|27
|Trevor Lawrence
|35.8
|Jacksonville
|x
|28
|Jordan Love
|27.6
|Green Bay
|Probable
|29
|Jared Goff
|28.9
|Detroit
|x
|30
|Davis Mills
|30.2
|New England
|x
|31
|Zach Wilson
|28.0
|NY Jets
|x
|32
|Justin Fields
|27.4
|Chicago
|x