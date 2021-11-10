Another week in the 2021 NFL season with slight changes with the starting quarterbacks, but the controversies do not stop, the Packers suffered without Rodgers and it is expected that in Week 10 Jordan Love will play as QB2 again while Rodgers recovers, another bad news is related to Tua Tagovailoa. Check here the full list of starting quarterbacks for the NFL Week 10.

The QB1 rankings open with the controversial news related to Green Bay since Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were fined $300,000 by the NFL for breaking the protocols against Covid-19. In addition, Aaron Rodgers said that he takes responsibility for his words in front of the media.

Jordan Love started against the Chiefs in Sunday's 13-7 loss during Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. The game was tight from the beginning, but the loss was not Jordan Love's fault, he threw for 190 passing yards, 55.98%, one touchdown with an interception, 5.59 yards per attempt and 69.5 overall rate.

Stafford remains in first place despite losing to theTitans last week at home 16-28. The Rams did a good job but it wasn't enough to win the game, Matthew Stafford threw for 294 passing yards, 65.58%, 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions.

NFL 2021: All starting quarterbacks for Week 10, ranked

Tom Brady remains firmly at the second position on our 68.8 QBR list, he will be back in Week 10 to play the Washington Football Team at 1:00 PM (ET) on the road. The 6-2 Buccaneers are defending champions and they are expected to make the playoffs this season.

Mac Jones is slowly climbing positions in the starter list each week, in Week 10 the Patriots won against Carolina Panthers 24-6 but Mac Jones did not have to try too hard to dominate the home team. Another player who won without problems was Trevor Lawrence although he is still in a low position in the rankings.