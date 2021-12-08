The Top 10 of the starting quarterback rankings remains stable without big changes, but the good news is that in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season a couple of backup quarterbacks are having the opportunity to show that they are good at throwing the ball.
Philadelphia Eagles won their first game without Jalen Hurts this year, the victory over the Jets 33-18 was thanks to Gardner Minshew. He threw for 20/25 with 242 passing yards, 2 touchdowns without interceptions. But this week Minshew won't be the starter as the Eagles are enjoying Bye Week 14.
The top 5 is made up of Justin Herbert with a deserved 41-22 win against the Bengals in Week 13; Matthew Stafford in the second spot with 65.9 QBR, Tom Brady with 66.2, Mahomes with 56.5 and Rodgers with 65.2 QBR. All the top five names in the ranking play this week.
NFL 2021: List of starting quarterback for Week 14
Three big name starters play at 4:00 PM (ET), Tom Brady vs. Buffalo, Aaron Rodgers vs. Bears, and Herbert vs. Giants. But Monday Night Football will be a game between two high-level starting quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL season as the Rams play on the road against the Cardinals.
|RK
|Name
|QBR
|Team
|Backup?
|1
|Justin Herbert
|67.3
|LA Chargers
|x
|2
|Matthew Stafford
|65.9
|LA Rams
|x
|3
|Tom Brady
|66.2
|Tampa
|x
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|56.5
|Kansas City
|x
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|65.2
|Green Bay
|x
|6
|Mac Jones (BYE WEEK)
|51.4
|New England
|x
|7
|Kyler Murray
|65.6
|Arizona
|x
|8
|Derek Carr
|55.0
|Las Vegas
|x
|9
|Joe Burrow
|48.7
|Cincinnati
|x
|10
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|58.6
|San Francisco
|x
|11
|Josh Allen
|57.3
|Buffalo
|x
|12
|Ryan Tannehill
|53.8
|Tennessee
|x
|13
|Gardner Minshew (BYE WEEK)
|77.1
|Philadelphia
|YES
|14
|Lamar Jackson
|50.3
|Baltimore
|x
|15
|Carson Wentz (BYE WEEK)
|58.5
|Indianapolis
|x
|16
|Kirk Cousins
|56.5
|Minnesota
|x
|17
|Tua Tagovailoa (BYE WEEK)
|58.2
|Miami
|x
|18
|Dak Prescott
|49.7
|Dallas
|x
|19
|Matt Ryan
|48.0
|Atlanta
|x
|20
|Russell Wilson
|44.5
|Seattle
|x
|21
|Teddy Bridgewater
|47.4
|Denver
|x
|22
|Daniel Jones
|41.0
|NY Giants
|x
|23
|Taysom Hill (PROB)
|32.1
|New Orleans
|YES
|24
|Taylor Heinicke
|50.1
|Washington
|x
|25
|Cam Newton
|36.7
|Carolina
|YES
|26
|Ben Roethlisberger
|44.3
|Pittsburgh
|x
|27
|Trevor Lawrence
|33.7
|Jacksonville
|x
|28
|Baker Mayfield
|37.9
|Cleveland
|x
|29
|Zach Wilson
|25.0
|NY Jets
|x
|30
|Davis Mills
|30.4
|Houston
|x
|31
|Jared Goff
|30.8
|Detroit
|x
|32
|Justin Fields
|25.8
|Chicago
|x
NFL 2021: Backup quarterbacks starting in Week 14
Starting backup quarterbacks for Week 14 are Cam Newton with Carolina Panthers in a home game against the Atlanta Falcons. Another backup starter, though not confirmed, is Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints, but Trevor Siemian's status is still in doubt.
NFL 2021: Is Taysom Hill starting in Week 14 against the Jets?
Taysom Hill is likely to be the New Orleans Saints starter in Week 14 against the New York Jets, as the past Week 13 experiment against the Cowboys was relatively good despite a 17-27 home loss.