New week with a couple of players still in front as backup quarterbacks but most of the starters are healthy, only with the exception of Daniel Jones who is still listed as Doutbful for the game against the Chargers. Check here the full list of starters and backups for the upcoming week.

The Top 10 of the starting quarterback rankings remains stable without big changes, but the good news is that in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season a couple of backup quarterbacks are having the opportunity to show that they are good at throwing the ball.

Philadelphia Eagles won their first game without Jalen Hurts this year, the victory over the Jets 33-18 was thanks to Gardner Minshew. He threw for 20/25 with 242 passing yards, 2 touchdowns without interceptions. But this week Minshew won't be the starter as the Eagles are enjoying Bye Week 14.

The top 5 is made up of Justin Herbert with a deserved 41-22 win against the Bengals in Week 13; Matthew Stafford in the second spot with 65.9 QBR, Tom Brady with 66.2, Mahomes with 56.5 and Rodgers with 65.2 QBR. All the top five names in the ranking play this week.

NFL 2021: List of starting quarterback for Week 14

Three big name starters play at 4:00 PM (ET), Tom Brady vs. Buffalo, Aaron Rodgers vs. Bears, and Herbert vs. Giants. But Monday Night Football will be a game between two high-level starting quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL season as the Rams play on the road against the Cardinals.

RK Name QBR Team Backup? 1 Justin Herbert 67.3 LA Chargers x 2 Matthew Stafford 65.9 LA Rams x 3 Tom Brady 66.2 Tampa x 4 Patrick Mahomes 56.5 Kansas City x 5 Aaron Rodgers 65.2 Green Bay x 6 Mac Jones (BYE WEEK) 51.4 New England x 7 Kyler Murray 65.6 Arizona x 8 Derek Carr 55.0 Las Vegas x 9 Joe Burrow 48.7 Cincinnati x 10 Jimmy Garoppolo 58.6 San Francisco x 11 Josh Allen 57.3 Buffalo x 12 Ryan Tannehill 53.8 Tennessee x 13 Gardner Minshew (BYE WEEK) 77.1 Philadelphia YES 14 Lamar Jackson 50.3 Baltimore x 15 Carson Wentz (BYE WEEK) 58.5 Indianapolis x 16 Kirk Cousins 56.5 Minnesota x 17 Tua Tagovailoa (BYE WEEK) 58.2 Miami x 18 Dak Prescott 49.7 Dallas x 19 Matt Ryan 48.0 Atlanta x 20 Russell Wilson 44.5 Seattle x 21 Teddy Bridgewater 47.4 Denver x 22 Daniel Jones 41.0 NY Giants x 23 Taysom Hill (PROB) 32.1 New Orleans YES 24 Taylor Heinicke 50.1 Washington x 25 Cam Newton 36.7 Carolina YES 26 Ben Roethlisberger 44.3 Pittsburgh x 27 Trevor Lawrence 33.7 Jacksonville x 28 Baker Mayfield 37.9 Cleveland x 29 Zach Wilson 25.0 NY Jets x 30 Davis Mills 30.4 Houston x 31 Jared Goff 30.8 Detroit x 32 Justin Fields 25.8 Chicago x

NFL 2021: Backup quarterbacks starting in Week 14

Starting backup quarterbacks for Week 14 are Cam Newton with Carolina Panthers in a home game against the Atlanta Falcons. Another backup starter, though not confirmed, is Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints, but Trevor Siemian's status is still in doubt.

NFL 2021: Is Taysom Hill starting in Week 14 against the Jets?

Taysom Hill is likely to be the New Orleans Saints starter in Week 14 against the New York Jets, as the past Week 13 experiment against the Cowboys was relatively good despite a 17-27 home loss.

