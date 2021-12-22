Week 15 was disappointing for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray as the team lost the second game in a row in December and this time it was against an underdog like the Detroit Lions. But the Cardinals are still in good standing position to play in the Playoffs of the 2021-22 NFL season.
Baltimore Ravens was another team that suffered during the last week as they without Lamar Jackson were very close to winning at home against the Green Bay Packers, but Aaron Rodgers took advantage of all the errors of the Ravens defense to win on the road 31- 30.
The Browns hope that this week Baker Mayfield and another couple of players who were off the roster in Week 15 due to Covid-19 will be available and full status to play for the team against the Packers according to the latest update from the Browns head coach.
NFL 2021: Starting quarterbacks for Week 16
Quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is no longer in the first spot of the Bolavip Starters Rankings but the GOAT remains firmly in the top three spots on the list. Brady missed the first spot after the loss to the Saints 0-9.
|RK
|Name
|QBR
|Team
|Backup?
|1
|Aaron Rodgers
|67.3
|Green Bay
|x
|2
|Justin Herbert
|66.2
|LA Chargers
|x
|3
|Tom Brady
|64.1
|Tampa
|x
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|65.7
|LA Rams
|x
|5
|Patrick Mahomes
|58.2
|Kansas City
|x
|6
|Kyler Murray
|56.2
|Arizona
|x
|7
|Josh Allen
|57.7
|Buffalo
|x
|8
|Tua Tagovailoa
|56.3
|Miami
|x
|9
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|54.3
|San Francisco
|x
|10
|Carson Wentz
|58.2
|Indianapolis
|x
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|52.3
|Minnesota
|x
|12
|Ryan Tannehill
|51.4
|Tennessee
|x
|13
|Mac Jones
|52.2
|New England
|x
|14
|Joe Burrow
|49.2
|Cincinnati
|x
|15
|Tyler Huntley
|58.7
|Baltimore
|YES
|16
|Taysom Hill
|40.0
|New Orleans
|YES
|17
|Jalen Hurts
|46.7
|Philadelphia
|x
|18
|Derek Carr
|54.4
|Las Vegas
|x
|19
|Dak Prescott
|47.3
|Dallas
|x
|20
|Matt Ryan
|48.2
|Atlanta
|x
|21
|Russell Wilson
|49.3
|Seattle
|x
|22
|Teddy Bridgewater
|47.1
|Denver
|x
|23
|Taylor Heinicke
|46.0
|Washington
|x
|24
|Jared Goff
|31.6
|Detroit
|x
|25
|Ben Roethlisberger
|40.0
|Pittsburgh
|x
|26
|Daniel Jones
|41.8
|NY Giants
|x
|27
|Cam Newton *No bckp anymore
|34.3
|Carolina
|x
|28
|Baker Mayfield (Probable)
|39.1
|Cleveland
|x
|29
|Trevor Lawrence
|31.7
|Jacksonville
|x
|30
|Zach Wilson
|22.5
|NY Jets
|x
|31
|Davis Mills
|27.9
|Houston
|x
|32
|Justin Fields
|25.3
|Chicago
|x
NFL 2021: Backup quarterbacks starting in Week 16
Only two backup quarterbacks are starting in Week 16, one is Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints, but he is gradually going to become the team's starting quarterback. The other starting backup this week is Tyler Huntley with the Ravens as QB1 Lamar Jackson is injured.
Why is Lamar Jackson not startking in Week 16?
Lamar Jackson will not be available with the Ravens in Week 16 due to an ankle injury, but John Harbaugh, Raven’s head coach, recently said Lamar’s ankle is getting better. Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury during the game against the Browns in Week 14.