Week 15 was fantastic for all the starting quarterbacks and some backups, but this week most of the QB1s are back and the good news are for the Eagles with Jalen Hurts after winning against WFT. Check here the list of starters for the upcoming NFL Week 16.

Week 15 was disappointing for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray as the team lost the second game in a row in December and this time it was against an underdog like the Detroit Lions. But the Cardinals are still in good standing position to play in the Playoffs of the 2021-22 NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens was another team that suffered during the last week as they without Lamar Jackson were very close to winning at home against the Green Bay Packers, but Aaron Rodgers took advantage of all the errors of the Ravens defense to win on the road 31- 30.

The Browns hope that this week Baker Mayfield and another couple of players who were off the roster in Week 15 due to Covid-19 will be available and full status to play for the team against the Packers according to the latest update from the Browns head coach.

NFL 2021: Starting quarterbacks for Week 16

Quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is no longer in the first spot of the Bolavip Starters Rankings but the GOAT remains firmly in the top three spots on the list. Brady missed the first spot after the loss to the Saints 0-9.

Rankings by Bolavip and QBR by ESPN RK Name QBR Team Backup? 1 Aaron Rodgers 67.3 Green Bay x 2 Justin Herbert 66.2 LA Chargers x 3 Tom Brady 64.1 Tampa x 4 Matthew Stafford 65.7 LA Rams x 5 Patrick Mahomes 58.2 Kansas City x 6 Kyler Murray 56.2 Arizona x 7 Josh Allen 57.7 Buffalo x 8 Tua Tagovailoa 56.3 Miami x 9 Jimmy Garoppolo 54.3 San Francisco x 10 Carson Wentz 58.2 Indianapolis x 11 Kirk Cousins 52.3 Minnesota x 12 Ryan Tannehill 51.4 Tennessee x 13 Mac Jones 52.2 New England x 14 Joe Burrow 49.2 Cincinnati x 15 Tyler Huntley 58.7 Baltimore YES 16 Taysom Hill 40.0 New Orleans YES 17 Jalen Hurts 46.7 Philadelphia x 18 Derek Carr 54.4 Las Vegas x 19 Dak Prescott 47.3 Dallas x 20 Matt Ryan 48.2 Atlanta x 21 Russell Wilson 49.3 Seattle x 22 Teddy Bridgewater 47.1 Denver x 23 Taylor Heinicke 46.0 Washington x 24 Jared Goff 31.6 Detroit x 25 Ben Roethlisberger 40.0 Pittsburgh x 26 Daniel Jones 41.8 NY Giants x 27 Cam Newton *No bckp anymore 34.3 Carolina x 28 Baker Mayfield (Probable) 39.1 Cleveland x 29 Trevor Lawrence 31.7 Jacksonville x 30 Zach Wilson 22.5 NY Jets x 31 Davis Mills 27.9 Houston x 32 Justin Fields 25.3 Chicago x

NFL 2021: Backup quarterbacks starting in Week 16

Only two backup quarterbacks are starting in Week 16, one is Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints, but he is gradually going to become the team's starting quarterback. The other starting backup this week is Tyler Huntley with the Ravens as QB1 Lamar Jackson is injured.

Why is Lamar Jackson not startking in Week 16?

Lamar Jackson will not be available with the Ravens in Week 16 due to an ankle injury, but John Harbaugh, Raven’s head coach, recently said Lamar’s ankle is getting better. Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury during the game against the Browns in Week 14.

