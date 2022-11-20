Cordarrelle continues to lead the return specialists category like never before, no other player in the NFL has been able to do the same as him. Check here his new amazing record.

Cordarrelle is one of those NFL veterans with almost 10 years playing in the league, since his debut in 2013 with the Vikings it was obvious that he was a talented player.

The best specialists are retired, but few like Cordarrelle Patterson are still active in the NFL, and even though his team is struggling, the Atlanta Falcons, that doesn't stop him from scoring a top notch kickoff return touchdown.

The Falcons began the 2022 season with two straight losses against the Saints 26-27 at home and against the Los Angeles Rams on the road 27-31. So far Cordarrelle, after Week 11, has a total of 6 touchdowns.

What touchdown record set Cordarrelle Patterson in NFL history?

Patterson is one of the best kickoff returners in the NFL, there is no doubt about that, few like him have been capable of running more than 7,673 return yards. But his record has nothing to do with yards, but with Kickoff Return TD since he is the only one with 9 such touchdowns, no other NFL player can compare with Patterson.

2013 and 2015 were the two seasons where Cordarrelle scored the most Kickoff Return TDs for a total of 4 touchdowns, two in each of those seasons.

After nearly 10 years playing as a wide receiver, running back and return specialist he won a one time Super Bowl ring playing for the New England Patriots where he also scored a kickoff return touchdown in 2018.