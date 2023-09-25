The Miami Dolphins hosted the 0-3 Denver Broncos as six-point favorites, and while they clearly boasted the most explosive offense in the NFL, some thought the Broncos’ sense of urgency was going to make this a close game.

On top of that, the Dolphins wouldn’t have star WR Jaylen Waddle on the field, as he was ruled out with a concussion after taking a hit late in their win over the New England Patriots.

Even so, Mike McDaniel’s team pretty much dominated Russell Wilson and company with arguably the greatest offensive display in NFL history, logging the most all-purpose yards in a single game.

Dolphins Set All-Purpose Yard Record In Win Over Broncos

According to StatMuse, the Dolphins put up a whopping 735 all-purpose yards in the game, which was more than the 722 by the Los Angeles Rams in 1951, the previous record-holders.

Their 70 points were also the most scored in a single game since 1966, falling just two points shy of the record owned by the Washington Redskins, who put up 72 vs. the New York Giants.

Granted that the Broncos will have a lot of hard work to do to straighten the course and tighten up on defense going forward, but this offense looks unstoppable right now.