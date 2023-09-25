Sean Payton was one of the harshest critics of the old Denver Broncos system, but apparently things aren’t working out with him in charge either. The franchise was recently humiliated by the Dolphins by a score of 20-70.

However, the season is still young to say that everything is over for the Denver Broncos. They are mired in a losing streak, but in Week 4 they have the opportunity to break that curse in a game against the underdogs Chicago Bears.

The Broncos have a good roster with experienced players, including Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson, but they haven’t had a good season in a long time.

What did Sean Payton say about the 70-20 loss against the Miami Dolphins?

During the postgame press conference, Broncos head coach Sean Payton honestly said of the loss against the Miami Dolphins: “Obviously, that was embarrassing.” The former Saints’ head coach has rarely been seen speaking that way.

The 70-20 loss against the Miami Dolphins was historic. It was the second time since 1966 that a franchise allowed 70 points or more. The first time was on November 27, 1966, when the Giants lost 41-72 against the Washington Redskins.

Will the Broncos play the Dolphins again in 2023?

No, according to the Denver Broncos’ 2023 regular season schedule, they play only one game during the current season in Week 3. Their schedule is really heavy this year, and they must play the Kansas City Chiefs twice, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders.

How many quarterbacks do the Denver Broncos have in 2023?

They began the current season with former Seattle Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson as the starter and the backup is Jarrett Stidham, who was previously part of the New England Patriots during the 2019-2021 seasons under Bill Belichick. They don’t have any rookies coming up at quarterback.