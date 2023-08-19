The Detroit Lions have not played in the postseason since 2016, when they lost in the Wild Card round to the Seattle Seahawks 6-26. However, the good news is that in Dan Campbell’s second season, the franchise finished with a winning record of 9-8-0.

The changes within the Lions’ roster are aimed at strengthening the offensive line to support Jared Goff, while also making their defensive line as strong as the top teams in the league.

The Lions’ fans are happy after seeing the team win their first 2023 preseason game against the New York Giants 21-16. It was a good sign at home, and their second game will also be played at Ford Field.

How many people attended the Detroit Lions preseason opener?

According to the official gamebook published on NFL.com, the Detroit Lions had an attendance of 48,872 during their preseason game against the New York Giants. They list the second game against Jacksonville Jaguars, and their final preseason game will be on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

The Lions will have Jared Goff as their starting quarterback for the upcoming regular season, but they drafted Hendon Hooker from the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft.