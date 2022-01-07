It has been an up and down season for the New England Patriots in the NFL but the 6-time Super Bowl winning coach summed it up with one quote.

What makes a great coach in any sport? Keeping it simple, and the best coach in the last 20 years in the NFL knows how to keep it simple. Bill Belichick has seen his New England Patriots have their ups and downs this season, but they are playoff bound.

The team can still even qualify to the NFL playoffs as a top seed, something Belichick is very familiar with. The Patriots this season, heading into week 18, are 10-6, their away record is impressive at 6-1, at home it has been a surprising 4-5 record.

So, what is the coach’s analysis of the regular season so far? Here is what Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots season.

Belichick’s thoughts on the Patriots’ season

"It hasn't always been good, but I'd say it's been competitive." Belichick dug into the team’s drive and competitive spirit throughout the season as reasons the team has made it this far.

Belichick also highlighted the team’s worth ethic as a reason for their successes this year. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones and running back Damien Harris have been the keys to the team’s offense and will look to be major contributors come the playoffs.

