Justin Herbert led the NFL with 8 fumbles in 2022. Quarterback fumbles are a serious problem that can damage a quarterback’s career and affect the outcome of important games. Quarterbacks can prevent fumbles by securing the ball, avoiding risky plays, and improving their ball handling.

Fumbles can raise doubts about a quarterback’s ability to protect the ball and make sound decisions. This can make it difficult for them to find a job in the NFL or keep their job if they are already employed.

Russell Wilson also struggled in the 2022 season with 6 fumbles. He was playing for the Denver Broncos in what was supposed to be a special season for him, but things did not go as expected.

The QB leading in fumbles entering Week 8

According to Pro Football Reference, the NFL quarterback with the most fumbles entering Week 8 is Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Desmond Ridder with 6 fumbles. The second quarterback is CJ Stroud of the Texans with only 3 fumbles.

After seven weeks things are relatively good for the Atlanta Falcons and Desmond Ridder, winning record of 4-3, they won last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road 16-13.

The Falcons have a number of weapons to offer Ridder, including wide receivers Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Cordarrelle Patterson, as well as running back Tyler Allgeier. Ridder will also have the benefit of playing in a new offensive scheme under head coach Arthur Smith, who is known for his run-heavy approach.

Ridder’s success in the second half of the 2023 season will be crucial to the Falcons’ hopes of making a playoff run. The Falcons have a young and talented roster, but they will need Ridder to take a step forward and become a franchise quarterback if they want to compete.

Could Desmond Ridder’s fumbling problems derail the Falcons’ playoff run?

It is possible. Fumbles are a major turnover that can lead to points for the opposing team. If Ridder continues to fumble, it could cost the Falcons games and ruin their chances of making the playoffs. However, Ridder is still a young quarterback, and he has shown potential to be a good player.

What can the Falcons do to help Desmond Ridder reduce his fumbles?

There are a number of things that the Falcons can do to help Desmond Ridder reduce his fumbles. They can work with him on his ball handling and pocket awareness in practice. They can also design the offense in a way that minimizes his risk of fumbling. For example, they can call more running plays and fewer passing plays.