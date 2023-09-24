The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated events for millions of fans around the world. This season, the NFL will deliver a massive show as the big game goes to Las Vegas for the first time in history.

Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders, will be a spectacular scenario. Considering everything that surrounds the famous Sin City, the halftime show leading performer has become a hot topic on social media.

During the last few weeks, there were many names which emerged as possible candidates. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus or Adele led the projections. However, the chosen one wasn’t even on the radar.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show 2024?

The NFL officially announced Usher will perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Who is Usher?

Usher Raymond IV, known simply as Usher, is a highly acclaimed American singer, songwriter, dancer and actor who has made an indelible mark on the world of music and entertainment. Throughout his career, he’s won eight Grammy awards.

Born on October 14, 1978, in Dallas, Texas, Usher rose to fame in the 1990s and has since become one of the most influential and successful artists in the music industry.

Usher’s musical journey began at a young age when he joined a local church choir in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In 1994, when he was 16-years old, Usher released his self-titled debut album, which showcased his smooth R&B vocals and included hit singles like “Can U Get wit It” and “Think of You.”

However, it was his second album, “My Way,” released in 1997, that catapulted Usher to superstardom. The album featured the chart-topping single “You Make Me Wanna” and solidified his status as an R&B heartthrob.

One of Usher’s most significant career achievements came with the release of his 2004 album, “Confessions.” The album was a massive success, driven by hits like “Yeah!” and “Burn.” It remains one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century and is often regarded as a classic in contemporary R&B.