David Montgomery is one of the Detroit Lions who has given the most points to NFL Fantasy players in 2023 so far, with 79 points. He is one of the running backs among the Top 15 of the most productive players, despite only having 5 games as a starter.

The Detroit Lions are having a good season. Another player who is also a scoring machine is Sam LaPorta, with 51 fantasy points since Week 1. Although he was recently out of action, he is likely to return for the rest of the season.

Obviously, Amon-Ra St. Brown is another important pick for NFL Fantasy players. He has scored 62 points in five games as a starter. The season is being favorable for him, and it is likely that it will continue like this for the rest of the year, along with other Lions players.

Who is the Fantasy Lions WR to pick in Week 7?

The Lions WR to watch in Week 7 is Jameson Williams. He is in his second year with the franchise. In 2022, he played in 6 games, none as a starter, with a total of 81 combined yards. However, in 2023, he has 55 receiving yards in just two games.

Williams played college football for Ohio State and Alabama. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 at Alabama, when he caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Williams is a dynamic playmaker with elite speed and athleticism. He is a threat to score from anywhere on the field, and he is also a good blocker in the run game.

Williams is expected to be a major contributor to the Lions’ offense in 2023. He will be paired with Amon-Ra St. Brown to form one of the most dangerous young wide receiver duos in the NFL.

Here are some of Jameson Williams’ strengths as a player:

– Elite speed and athleticism

– Ability to make big plays downfield

– Good route runner

– Willing blocker in the run game

Here are some of Jameson Williams’ weaknesses as a player:

– Lack of experience

– Can be inconsistent at times

– Needs to improve his hands

What are the risks of drafting Jameson Williams in fantasy football?

The main risks of drafting Jameson Williams in fantasy football are his lack of experience and his inconsistency. He is also a bit of a mystery, since he missed most of the 2022 college season with a knee injury. However, his potential is too great to ignore, so he is still worth drafting in most fantasy leagues.

Could Jameson Williams be a breakout fantasy star in 2023?

Yes, Jameson Williams could be a breakout fantasy star in 2023. He has all the physical tools to be a successful NFL wide receiver, and he is expected to have a big role in the Lions’ offense. If he can stay healthy and improve his consistency, he could be one of the top fantasy wide receivers in the league.