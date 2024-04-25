LSU star Jayden Daniels responded to the reports and rumors about him not wanting to suit up for the Washington Commanders if they take him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

For months, the Washington Commanders have been expected to take Jayden Daniels in the NFL Draft. They have the second-overall pick, and he’s clearly the second-best prospect in this class.

However, there have been plenty of conflicting reports about Daniels and the Commanders. According to some rumors, he would rather play for the Las Vegas Raiders or Minnesota Vikings instead.

The Commanders hosted him alongside multiple quarterback prospects for a top-30 visit. That wasn’t an orthodox way to do things, leading to speculation about whether they were high enough on him or not.

Jayden Daniels Talks About His Visit With The Commanders.

Nonetheless, the LSU star claimed that it was actually quite fun. He thought the team was looking to switch things up a little and get to watch them in a different environment:

Jayden Daniels with LSU

“I think it was just to be able to have fun,” Daniels said of the visit. “Honestly, I don’t think they were really looking at how the quarterbacks interacted with each other because only one of us is going to be there.”

More than that, Daniels cleared the air on the rumors about him not wanting to play in Maryland, adding that he’s just happy for the opportunity to play in the NFL:

“So, I think it was obviously [to] kind of switch it up from how people do other top-30 visits. Be able to just go out there, have fun and just be around people that you’re in the process with and not really worry too much about, ‘Oh, I have to remember this play,’ and stuff like that. I think it was more so just to have fun,” Daniels said. “Everything is good. I’m just happy to go wherever I’m going.”

On paper, Daniels seems perfect for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. So, even if the Commanders aren’t at the top of his preferred destinations, they might bring the best out of his game.