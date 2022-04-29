The New England Patriots have taken everyone by surprise when they selected guard Cole Strange with the 29th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Check out here why Bill Belichick decided to overlook other talents in the first round.

Bill Belichick is one of, if not the most respected coach in the NFL. In one of the longest tenures in the league history, he has taken the New England Patriots to new heights, leading one of the greatest dynasties of all time and winning more Super Bowl rings than any other coach.

However, like any other human being, that doesn't mean he is perfect. While his ability as a head coach is undeniable - his résumé speaks by itself, his role as GM has often been questioned. Many first-round picks under Belichick's tutelage have fallen short of expectations over the last few years, which is why his first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft drew a lot of skepticism.

With the 29th overall pick after trading back from No. 21 with the Chiefs, the Patriots drafted guard Cole Strange, a decision that took many by surprise. Why did the Patriots use their first selection in him? Let's find out.

Why did Bill Belichick, Patriots draft Cole Strange in the first round?

As Strange wasn't expected to be taken until the third round, many didn't understand the Patriots move, claiming they could've landed brigther prospects and then get Spencer. Well, the longtime Patriots head coach disagrees.

"He wouldn't have lasted much longer," Belichick said, per USA Today's Patriots Wire. While New England needed to add at the position, it's the timing what has been criticised about this selection.

But, would things have been different if the Patriots kept the 21st pick? Maybe not. Even with an earlier selection, the Patriots would have made Strange their first-round pick. “Probably a good chance it would have been him," Belichick said.

"I don’t know, there were several teams that we talked to prior to when we made the trade. There were some other conversations going on there, but ultimately that’s the one we chose. Glad Cole was there when we picked, and as I said, feel like we made the best decision that we could at 21.”

Not everyone seems to be sold on Strange as a first-round pick, but Belichick certainly is. That's all that should matter in Foxborough, even if other cases turned out to be busts. At the end of the day, Bill has proved more than once why the Patriots should believe in him.