The 2023 NFL season is in full swing and the football community couldn’t be happier about it. After months of wait, fans are finally seeing their favorite teams and quarterbacks in action.

Of course, the beginning of another football season means the return of the popular Fantasy game. After two weeks, players are already starting to notice which stars are posting the best numbers.

Russell Wilson has obviously been chosen by countless users, since he’s still capable of delivering magical moments even at 34. In fact, the Denver Broncos QB already has more points than other great quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson has more fantasy points than 8 star quarterbacks

StatMuse notes that Russell Wilson has more fantasy points in 2023 than the likes of Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, among others. His successful hail mary pass against the Commanders is just one of the reasons he’s up there above these players:

While this is great for those who have Wilson on their team, the veteran quarterback can’t get distracted with these stats. The Broncos are 0-2, and they need him to start stringing good results together.